President John Mahama announced a long-term plan to develop a new Green Digital City to ease the pressure on Accra

Mahama shared his vision to integrate energy innovation with industrial transformation during a sod-cutting ceremony

The president described the city as a 20-year project that will span three regions and will incorporate the Saglemi Housing Estate

The Mahama administration is planning a new city to decongest Accra called Green Digital City.

The government wants to relocate key government agencies as part of this plan.

President John Mahama announced this plan on November 6 at Dawa. He was cutting sod for the 200MWp Solar for Industries (SFI) project.

The new city will stretch from the Dawa Industrial Zone, incorporating the controversial Saglemi Housing Estate, through the Bundase Military Range, into the Volta and Eastern regions.

"This will be a new city that will attract investment, it will attract tourism, it will be a smart city.

"It will have a modern drainage system, it will have good sanitation, there will be no kiosks and containers in that city, and people will not be walking by the roadside," he added.

He explained that the city would be meticulously planned with distinct enclaves for industry, residences, offices, commerce and finance.

The President revealed that the feasibility study and design for this ambitious city were set to commence by the end of 2025.

Source: YEN.com.gh