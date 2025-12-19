Industrial Action Looms as CLOSAG Demands Payment of Agreed Salary Structure

CLOSAG has threatened a strike due to the government's failure to implement a promised salary structure for its members

The Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOSAG) has threatened to embark on a strike action over the government's failure to implement a unique salary structure for its members.

The workers' association claimed that all attempts to secure the comprehensive salary structure have not yielded the desired outcome.

Isaac Bampoe Addo, Executive Secretary, CLOSAG, threatens the government with a sttike over its failure to implement the agreed salary structure.

Speaking to the media on Friday, December 19, 2025, the Deputy Executive Secretary of CLOSAG, William Kojo Karikari, explained that discussions regarding the salary structure began as far back as 2018.

This, he said, followed extensive government scrutiny and the signing of memoranda of understanding in January 2022 and July 2024.

Despite the government's moving the implementation date of the salary structure from January 2023 to January 2025, Kojo Karikari said the agreement remains unimplemented.

As a result, the Deputy Executive Secretary of CLOSAG stated that the association would take further action to force the government to implement the agreement.

“We implore the government to negotiate in good faith to forestall any impending action by staff of the Civil Service and the Local Government Service," he was quoted as saying in a Citinewsroom report.

“We will not relent in our efforts to reach our destination. It appears there is only one message the government understands, and CLOSAG is prepared to take that action,” he added.

Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, under pressure as university teacher unions threaten strike over their unpaid allowances.

Other strike threats

In a related development, three major university teacher unions have threatened to withdraw their services if the government fails to pay their book and research allowance.

The unions making the demands are the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG), Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG).

In a joint statement issued on Monday, June 9, 2025, the university teacher unions stated that their members have become frustrated and discontent over the delay in payment of the book and research allowance.

The statement said the three unions, at a joint meeting held on Sunday, June 8, 2025, resolved that the government must, as a matter of urgency, release the exchange rate for the commencement of the book and research allowance payment.

TUSAAG declare strike over unpaid allowance

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh rported that TUSAAG declared an indefinite strike over the government’s failure to release a 17-month-old research allowance.

The industrial action followed the government's failure to release the research allowance, which is owed to them for close to two years.

According to them, the refusal of the government to pay the allowance constituted a “blatant breach of the agreement.”

The strike action affected all 10 Technical Universities in Ghana, disrupting key administrative services including finance, admissions, and HR.

