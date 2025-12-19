Ghana's Youth Unemployment Rate Hits 1.3 Million: "It's a National Security Threat"
- Ghana's youth unemployment rate has reached alarming levels, with 1.3 million young people aged 15-24 out of work, school, or training
- Minister for Youth Development, George Opare Addo, warned that rising unemployment poses a national security threat to Ghana
- The NDC in its 2024 election campaign, promised to create 1.7 million jobs through a 24-hour economy policy, but its success remains to be seen
Ghana's unemployment rate has reached concerning levels, with many Ghanaian youth struggling to secure jobs.
Latest figures from the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) indicate that about 1.3 million people between the ages of 15 and 24 were out of work, school, or training in the third quarter of 2025.
This group, representing 21.5 percent of the age cohort, was classified as not in education, employment, or training (NEET) in the GSS report.
Reacting to the GSS data in an interview with Citi FM on Thursday, December 18, 2025, the Minister for Youth Development and Employment, George Opare Addo, stated that the rising youth unemployment poses a serious national security threat for Ghana.
He consequently called for collective action to address the growing challenge, describing the situation as alarming.
“The number of unemployed people is a scary situation. It is a big national security threat, and all of us must be worried about the rising trend of youth unemployment,” he said.
George Opare Addo, who doubles as the Youth Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), added that the government is taking steps to significantly reduce the numbers.
The Minister stated that the President John Mahama-led administration will intensify efforts to curb youth unemployment and re-engage young people in productive economic activities.
This, he said, forms part of the government's broader measures to safeguard national stability.
NDC's promise to address unemployment in Ghana
In the run-up to the 2024 general elections, the NDC, then in opposition, promised to address the unemployment situation in the country through a policy dubbed the 24-Hour Economy.
The 24-Hour Economy and Accelerated Export Development Programme, they said, would be a national production-led revamp of Ghana’s import-dependent, low-value raw material exporting economy.
Under the 24-hour economy, the party said it would create 1.7 million jobs in various sectors, including manufacturing, agriculture, and the services industry.
The policy promised to introduce a 24-hour job system, with a three-shift schedule where one job would be done by three people in separate shifts.
After being in government for close to a year, it remains to be seen if the NDC can fulfill this bold promise of creating 1.7 million jobs for Ghanaian youth.
If this is achieved, there woud be excess jobs in Ghana, considering the 1.3 million youth unemployment figure released by the Ghana Statistical Service.
Government set to launch 24-hour economy
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Presidential Advisor on the 24-hour economy had stated the date for the launch of the policy.
The programme, which aims to transform production with agriculture as its main anchor, included several other key components.
Support groups like Grow 24, Make 24, and Aspire 24 would play a crucial role in ensuring the success of the policy.
