The revocation of this law, which granted the president authority to approve mining in forest reserves, is part of the government's efforts to combat galamsey

Environmental and civil society groups had long advocated for the repeal of L.I. 2462, citing concerns over its impact on forest protection

The Government of Ghana has placed a total ban on mining in forest reserves after repealing the infamous L.I. 2462.

This comes after the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Revocation Instrument, 2025, was enacted into law on Wednesday, December 10, 2025.

The L.I. 2462 granted the president the authority to allow mining activities in the country's forest reserves, following its delay in Parliament in October this year by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

However, with its revocation, President John Dramani Mahama, or any other Ghanaian president after him, will no longer hold such powers.

According to a Citinewsroom report, the revocation of the bill forms part of President Mahama's renewed efforts to fight illegal mining, also known as galamsey in Ghana.

Due to the growing illegal mining menace in the country, many environmental and civil society groups called for the repeal of L.I. 2462.

They argued that the bill opened up forest reserves to industrial mining in a way that undermined forest protection.

President Mahama honours campaign promise

The repeal of L.I. 2462 is one of several campaign promises President Mahama made to the people of Ghana during the 2024 elections.

It will be recalled that, as an opposition leader and flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahama pledged to bar mining in forest reserves if elected.

Mahama stressed that the exploration of mineral resources must not come at the expense of vegetative cover.

He made this promise during a public lecture at the Christian Service University in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

Then-candidate Mahama said Ghana's forest reserves were more precious than any minerals beneath them and that he would not tolerate any actions that would deplete them.

“I believe that many of the trees in the reserves, which are more than 700 years old, are more precious assets than any mineral that lies beneath them,” he said.

When was L.I. 2462 introduced?

In November 2022, then government. led by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, controversially introduced the Environmental Protection Regulation 2022 (L.I. 2462) to provide statutory procedures for mining in forest reserves.

Environmental groups and civil society organisations protested against the L.I. and called for it to be repealed.

There have been reports about mining in the Kakum National Park and the Amanzule Conservation Area.

On mining in the Kakum park, the Minerals Commission clarified that High Street Ghana Limited's pursuit of a mining license was turned down.

A coalition of NGOs led by Ghana Environment Advocacy petitioned the Minerals Commission regarding mining activities in the Amanzule Conservation Area.

