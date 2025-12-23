It was a day of sorrow for the family and loved ones of Benedicta Yayra Kale, as the young El-Wak stampede victim was laid to rest

Personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces came to pay their last respects during the funeral organised for the 25-year-old

Netizens who reacted to the video have consoled the grieving family on their loss

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in a show of solidarity, have paid their respects to Benedicta Yayra Kale, one of the six victims who died during the stampede at the El-Wak stadium in Accra on November 12.

This took place during the funeral service held on Tuesday, December 23.

Ghana Armed Forces personnel attend the funeral of Benedicta Kale Photo credit: @gossips24tv/TikTok, @clintonghofficial/TikTok

Source: UGC

The now-viral video, sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Gossip24 TV, captured the moment the personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces, dressed in military uniform, arrived at the event.

The video then showed the moment the GAF personnel were seen filing past the casket of Benedicta Yayra, followed by other mourners also present at the event.

The touching video, which generated a lot of reactions at the time of writing this report, was captioned:

"Soldiers from the Ghana Armed Forces arrive at the funeral of Benedicta Yayra Kale and file past her body."

Benedicta Yayra Kale, one of six victims of the El-Wak stampede laid to rest. Photo credit: @Gossip24TV/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Below is the video on @gossips24tv

Funeral held for Matilda Midorse

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the funeral service for the late Matilda Midorse, one of the six victims of the El-Wak stadium stampede, was held on Saturday, December 13, 2025.

A touching TikTok video showed funeral attendees consoling Matilda's mother as she broke down in tears in an emotional moment.

The elderly mother of the El-Wak stadium stampede victim slumped, leaving other mourners gathered around her screaming and panicking.

She thankfully regained consciousness after water was sprinkled on her.

Source: YEN.com.gh