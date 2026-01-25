Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Six Aspirants Pick Nomination Forms To Contest NDC’s Ayawaso East Primary
Politics

Six Aspirants Pick Nomination Forms To Contest NDC’s Ayawaso East Primary

by  Magdalene Larnyoh
2 min read
  • The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, following a short illness
  • The parliamentary seat was declared vacant, and the Electoral Commission (EC) set March 3, 2026, for the by-election
  • The National Democratic Congress called for aspirants to pick up their nomination forms as they prepare for parliamentary primary

YEN Entertainment Awards 2025 is live – vote now for your favourite stars!

Six people have gone for nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East ahead of the March 3 by-election.

The six are Mohammed Ramme, the Ayawaso East Constituency Chairman; Hajia Amina Adam, wife of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Dr Yakubu Azindow, Najib Mohammed Sani and Salam Daru.

NDC, Ayawaso East by-election, Parliamentary primary, MP dead, Baba Jamal, Hajia Amina Adam, Mahama Naser Toure
Hajia Amina Adam, Baba Jamal and four others pick up nomination forms to contest the NDC's Ayawaso East primary. Photo credit: Energy Ministry, John Mahama, Baba Jamal
Source: Facebook

The NDC would hold the parliamentary primary for the constituency on February 7, 2025.

Rashid Tanko, the NDC's Deputy Director of Elections and IT, shared the activities that would be held ahead of the parliamentary primary.

Read also

John Dumelo visits Jerusalem, prays for Ghanaians with struggling businesses and marital issues

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he described the contest as an interesting one.

“At the close of nominations today, six persons picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming primaries. The wife of the late MP was the last person to pick nominations today. It is going to be a very interesting contest. The filing will be on January 27, which is Tuesday."

He stated that the party is waiting to see how many of the aspirants who picked up the nomination forms would return them, so they can move on from there.

“We are waiting to see how many of them will bring their forms,” he said.

Ayawaso East MP passes away

The late Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, following a short illness, leaving the parliamentary seat vacant.

Subsequently, Parliament declared the seat vacant, prompting the Electoral Commission (EC) to set a parliamentary by-election for Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to fill the vacancy in accordance with the Constitution.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Magdalene Larnyoh avatar

Magdalene Larnyoh (Human-Interest editor) Magdalene Larnyoh writes for the Human Interest Desk at YEN.com.gh. She has over ten years of experience in media and communications. She previously worked for Citi FM, Pulse Ghana, and Business Insider Africa. She obtained a BA in Social Sciences from the University of Cape Coast (UCC) in 2012. Reach out to her on magdalene.larnyoh@yen.com.gh

Tags:
National Democratic Congress - NDC
Hot:
Ghanaian teacher Jessica aldean Volta Robert redford Knust grading system