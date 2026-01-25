The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, Mahama Naser Toure, died on January 4, 2026, following a short illness

The parliamentary seat was declared vacant, and the Electoral Commission (EC) set March 3, 2026, for the by-election

The National Democratic Congress called for aspirants to pick up their nomination forms as they prepare for parliamentary primary

Six people have gone for nomination forms to contest the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primary in Ayawaso East ahead of the March 3 by-election.

The six are Mohammed Ramme, the Ayawaso East Constituency Chairman; Hajia Amina Adam, wife of the late Member of Parliament; Baba Jamal, Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria; Dr Yakubu Azindow, Najib Mohammed Sani and Salam Daru.

Hajia Amina Adam, Baba Jamal and four others pick up nomination forms to contest the NDC's Ayawaso East primary.

The NDC would hold the parliamentary primary for the constituency on February 7, 2025.

Rashid Tanko, the NDC's Deputy Director of Elections and IT, shared the activities that would be held ahead of the parliamentary primary.

In an interview with Accra-based Citi FM, he described the contest as an interesting one.

“At the close of nominations today, six persons picked nomination forms to contest the upcoming primaries. The wife of the late MP was the last person to pick nominations today. It is going to be a very interesting contest. The filing will be on January 27, which is Tuesday."

He stated that the party is waiting to see how many of the aspirants who picked up the nomination forms would return them, so they can move on from there.

“We are waiting to see how many of them will bring their forms,” he said.

Ayawaso East MP passes away

