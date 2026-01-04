Ayawaso East MP, Mohamed Naser Toure Mahama, has been reported dead on December 4, 2026

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso East Constituency, Mohamed Naser Toure Mahama, has been reported dead.

Although details surrounding his death remain sketchy, sources close to the family and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) confirmed his passing on Sunday, December 4, 2026.

Ayawaso East MP, Mahama Toure Naser, is dead. Photo credit: The Today's Muslim

Source: Facebook

Since he was a Muslim, the NDC MP would be buried according to Islamic tradition and demands.

About Mahama Toure Naser

The late MP for Ayawaso East was born on March 17, 1965, in Nima, in the Greater Accra Region. He received his secondary education at West Africa Senior High School before proceeding to Central University College.

Mahama Toure Naser held a Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from Central University, a Diploma in Governance from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Doshisha University in Japan.

His first entry into Parliament was in 2012 after winning the Ayawaso East seat in the general election. He was re-elected in 2016 and obtained a resounding victory in the 2024 general elections. Mahama Toure Naser received over 70% of the votes to be crowned MP of the area for his third term.

The NDC is yet to issue an official statement on the incident.

Ghanaians mourn Ayawaso East MP

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions on social media after news of Mahama Toure Naser's death broke. Read them below:

The Today's Muslim said:

"Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un. Hon. Naser Toure Mahama, Member of Parliament for Ayawaso East, is reportedly dead. May Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannatul Firdaus. Ameen."

Citizen Sawa Jnr wrote:

"Our MP for Ayawaso East, Hon Nasser has passed on. He’s a Muslim and soon arrangements will be made! Inaa Lilaahi wa inaa ilayhi Raajioun. Death is for all. May the Almighty Allah grant him Jannat."

Accra Boy said:

"Ayawaso East! Bye election apai! Let’s see if Bawumia can bring the Nima Zongo votes."

Julius Neequaye Kotey wrote:

"Rest Well Sir. Nasser Toure Mahama."

Ibrahim Alhassan IB said:

"Innalillahiwainnailaihirojiun! From Him we came from and to Him we shall return."

Source: YEN.com.gh