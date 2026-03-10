Haruna Iddrisu has threatened to name the woman who allegedly occupied Sarah Adwoa Safo’s seat during the approval of the 2021 budget in Parliament

He said he knows who was present and who was absent on the day the controversial vote took place

Iddrisu noted that as Minority Leader at the time, he chose not to disclose the person’s identity in order to protect the seat

The Minister for Education and MP for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu, has threatened to disclose the identity of the woman who allegedly occupied the seat of the former Dome-Kwabenya MP, Sarah Adwoa Safo, during the approval of the 2021 budget in Parliament.

According to a report sighted on 3news, the Education Minister said he is ready to let Ghanaians know the truth of the events that occurred during the passage of the 2021 budget.

Haruna Iddrisu vows to name the ‘mystery woman’ in the Sarah Adwoa Safo seat saga. Photo credit:UGC.

Source: Facebook

"Someday, I will reveal to Ghanaians. I hear who was present, who was not present. That lady MP knows herself, who probably was not available to take a vote that particular day, certainly not Haruna Iddrisu," he said.

"The lady MP knows whom she spoke to, I probably wasn't aware. But as Minority Leader; I needed to protect her seat, that was why I never wanted people to know who was that person," he added.

In November 2021, during the approval of the budget for that year, Adwoa Safo's seat in Parliament was allegedly occupied by another woman.

The Eighth Parliament was historic, as it was the first time Ghana had a hung parliament. The then ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) had 137 seats, while the National Democratic Congress (NDC) also had 137.

The alleged participation of Adwoa Safo's imposter in parliamentary proceedings on that day gave the then NPP an edge over the NDC MPs in the approval of the budget.

Haruna Iddrisu opens up about near-death accident

Speaking in a interview with TV3, Haruna Iddrisu broken his silence on the near-death accident he survived in February, 2026.

Speaking exclusively with TV3 on Thursday, March 5, 2026, Haruna Iddrisu indicated that he has now fully recovered and is doing well.

He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support and prayers following the accident.

'First of all, I think it's important that I thank the Ghanaian people for their solidarity, love and care that they demonstrated when I was involved in that tragic accident on the Tumu road," he said.

"Indeed, I was travelling to Tumu and then to Wa for the 40th anniversary of the Tumu College of Education, and then to Jahan to support the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission for their congregation and graduation of their students. And God did what pleases him, and I'm thankful for every breath and rebirth of my life," he stated.

He expressed gratitude to Ghanaians for their support and prayers following the accident.

Haruna Iddris near-death accident

On Thursday, February 12, 2026, the MP for Tamale South, was involved in a crash on the Bolgatanga-Tumu road together with Deputy Communications Minister, Mohammed Adam Sukparu.

The two government officials were reportedly admitted to the 37 Military Hospital for emergency medical care.

After spending a few days in hospital, Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu were discharged and advised by their doctors to take some time off work to rest and recover.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu visits the late Dr Omane Boamah's grieving mother, with their interaction going viral. Photo credit: Haruna Iddrisu, Parliament of Ghana, & 1957 news.

Source: UGC

Haruna Iddrisu visits Omane Boamah’s mother

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Haruna Iddrisu paid a visit to the mother of the late Defence Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah.

The Ghanaian politician and the late state minister's mother hugged each other and seemed happy to see each other.

Social media users who watched the video of the two engage thronged the comments section to give their views.

Source: YEN.com.gh