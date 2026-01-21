NDC Sets GH¢40,000 Filing Fee for Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary

The NDC has scheduled its parliamentary primary for Ayawaso East on February 7, 2026, ahead of the March 3 by-election

The by-election follows the death of MP Mahama Naser Toure, with several aspirants already expressing interest

A group of Nima youth is also calling on the late MP’s widow, Hajia Amina Adam, to contest the seat

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has set Saturday, February 7, 2026, for its parliamentary primaries in the Ayawaso East Constituency ahead of the forthcoming by-election.

Rashid Tanko-Computer, the NDC's Deputy Director of Elections and IT, disclosed this in an interview with TV3 Ghana on Tuesday, January 20, 2026.

The announcement follows the Electoral Commission’s (EC) statement that it will hold a by-election on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, to elect a new Member of Parliament (MP) for the area.

According to the NDC's guidelines outlined by Tanko-Computer, interested aspirants must pay GH¢5,000 for nomination forms and GH¢40,000 as a filing fee.

He, however, said that women and persons with disabilities will enjoy a 50 percent reduction.

What necessitated by-Election in Ayawaso East?

The Ayawaso East parliamentary seat became vacant following the unfortunate demise of the Member of Parliament, Mahama Naser Toure.

Mahama Toure was serving his fourth term in Parliament when he died on Sunday, January 4, 2026, after a period of illness at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra.

As a result of the MP's demise, the Electoral Commission is required to hold a by-election within three months after the Speaker of Parliament formally notifies it of the vacancy.

This is in line with Article 112(5) of the 1992 Constitution of the Republic of Ghana.

Possible aspirants for NDC Ayawaso East primary

Ayawaso East is undoubtedly a stronghold of the ruling NDC, since it was carved out of the Ayawaso North constituency in 2012.

Considering this, many members of the NDC in the constituency have begun declaring their intention to contest the party's parliamentary primary.

Ghana's current Ambassador to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and former MP for Akwatia, Baba Jamal, has officially declared his bid to run in the NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary.

Baba Jamal, who is also a former Deputy Minister for Local Government, contested the primary in 2023 but disappointingly lost to the late former MP, Mahama Naser Toure.

An educationist and perennial NDC Ayawaso East parliamentary primary contestant, Dr Yakubu Azindow, has also announced his bid.

Recently, a group of Nima youth stormed the residence of the late MP to call on his wife, Hajia Amina Adam, to contest the by-election.

Although the widow has not officially spoken on the matter, the Nima youth insisted she is the one they want as their representative in Ghana's Parliament.

Ghana has witnessed several cases of widows succeeding their late husbands in Parliament.

In Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Seyram Alhassan won the 2019 by-election following the death of her husband, Emmanuel Boakye Agyarko.

In Mfantseman, Ophelia Mensah Hayford, a police officer, won the seat in the 2020 general election after her husband, Ekow Quansah Hayford, passed away.

In Shai Osudoku, Linda Ocloo, who is now the Greater Accra Regional Minister, replaced her late husband after his death in 2016.

If Hajia Amina heeds the growing calls for her candidacy, she would be the fourth widow to contest a parliamentary election following the death of her husband.

Other Potential Aspirants for the NDC Ayawaso East Parliamentary Primary:

Yahya Alhassan - Social activist

Mahmuda Sulley - Businessman

Abdul Salam Mohammed Darrul - Nursing officer and youth activist

Sanda Mohammed Umar - Member of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly

Abdul Razzag Mohammed - Youth activist

NPP to contest Ayawaso East by-election

In a related development, YEN.com.gh previously reported that the New Patriotic Party had confirmed it will contest the upcoming Ayawaso East by-election despite calls to step down.

NPP General Secretary Justin Kodua Frimpong said the party has begun processes to select a strong candidate for the vacant seat.

The by-election follows the death of NDC MP Mahama Naser Toure on January 4, 2026, after a period of illness.

