Award-winning Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo has renewed his faith following a recent visit to Jerusalem, Israel.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogun captured attention with his heartfelt prayers for his constituents in viral photos.

John Dumelo Visits Jerusalem, Prays for Constituents With Struggling Businesses

John Dumelo visits Jerusalem

Deputy Minister of Agriculture John Dumelo, known for his exemplary life and generosity, visited the holy city of Jerusalem on January 23, 2026.

The award-winning actor and politician took the opportunity to strengthen his faith and seek divine blessings and protection for his family.

During his visit, Dumelo also paused to pray for Ghanaians, particularly his constituents, who have placed their trust in him to represent them in parliament.

John Dumelo to Construct Schools in Dzorwulu

In addition to his spiritual commitments, John Dumelo has announced plans to construct an 18-block classroom facility in Dzorwulu.

The municipal chief executive and politician inaugurated the project, which aims to improve the teaching and learning environment for students in the area.

"Yesterday, together with my MCE Dr Mensah, we cut the sod for the construction of an 18 unit classroom block in Dzorwulu. This school has not seen any classroom infrastructure since it's inception over 50 years ago. We hope this edifice will serve the entire community of Dzorwulu and beyond. Let's together make Ayawaso West great! #idey4u."

