Following the unexpected result of the NPP primaries, members of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team found it difficult to contain their tears

After months of relentless campaigning, many supporters were taken aback by the unexpected setback; others described the moment as sad

Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after TV3 posted the video on their official Instagram page

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Kennedy Agyapong, has effectively conceded defeat in the highly contested 2026 presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.

Kennedy Agyapong’s Campaign Members in Tears After Unexpected NPP Primaries Defeat

Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat

In a viral press conference held shortly after a significant portion of the ballots had been counted, Agyapong, visibly emotional, reflected on his journey, stating that he had endured a similar setback in the 2023 primaries.

Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team hold back tears

Witnessing the unfolding events, the atmosphere around his campaign team shifted drastically. Several of his campaign members were seen struggling to hold back their tears, illustrating the disappointment that swept through the group following the announcement of the preliminary results.

Their expressions conveyed a mix of heartbreak and disbelief, as they had invested considerable time and energy into the campaign, fueled by hopes for a different outcome.

As the situation develops, the Electoral Commission has yet to officially announce the winner of the NPP’s 2026 presidential primary.

The delay in the declaration adds to the tension and uncertainty surrounding the future of the party and its leadership.

