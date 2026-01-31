Kennedy Agyapong’s Campaign Members in Tears After Unexpected NPP Primaries Defeat
- Following the unexpected result of the NPP primaries, members of Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team found it difficult to contain their tears
- After months of relentless campaigning, many supporters were taken aback by the unexpected setback; others described the moment as sad
- Some social media users have shared mixed reactions after TV3 posted the video on their official Instagram page
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
The New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, Kennedy Agyapong, has effectively conceded defeat in the highly contested 2026 presidential primaries on January 31, 2026.
Kennedy Agyapong concedes defeat
In a viral press conference held shortly after a significant portion of the ballots had been counted, Agyapong, visibly emotional, reflected on his journey, stating that he had endured a similar setback in the 2023 primaries.
Kennedy Agyapong's campaign team hold back tears
Witnessing the unfolding events, the atmosphere around his campaign team shifted drastically. Several of his campaign members were seen struggling to hold back their tears, illustrating the disappointment that swept through the group following the announcement of the preliminary results.
Their expressions conveyed a mix of heartbreak and disbelief, as they had invested considerable time and energy into the campaign, fueled by hopes for a different outcome.
As the situation develops, the Electoral Commission has yet to officially announce the winner of the NPP’s 2026 presidential primary.
The delay in the declaration adds to the tension and uncertainty surrounding the future of the party and its leadership.
The Instagram post is below:
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She has nearly a decade of experience in journalism. She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for almost six years. She joined YEN.com.gh in 2022 as its pioneer fashion editor. She has also worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She has completed Google News Initiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting, Fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh