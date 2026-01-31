Kennedy Agyapong conceded defeat in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary , urging unity among supporters

Mahamudu Bawumia is expected to win the primary in the first round.

In his concession speech, he thanked his campaign team, saying: "God's time is the best."

"I know most of you are dejected. You have to kee you rsprits up... I have taken it coolly because in politics, you can win and you can lose."

"I cushioned myself and expected the worst and the worst has happened."

As some supporters chanted "no Ken, no vote," Agyapong urged his supporters to accept the outcome and back the eventual winner of the primary process.

In a speech shared on Facebook, he stressed that the delegates have spoken, and unity was paramount.

Bawumia grateful for impending victory

Agyapong's speech notably did not acknowledge Bawumia's expected victory.

Bawumia has also spoken to supporters and expressed gratitude to the party for his impending triumph.

He described the contest as a tough nationwide campaign and credited his progress to the collective effort of his supporters.

“Let me thank all of you. We’ve gone through a journey. It’s been a fierce battle that we’ve waged across the country, across all the regions, and we couldn’t have gotten here without the support of the team around me."

“It is really humbling that I have been elected to continue the work they started,” he added, while also acknowledging the contribution of former Members of Parliament."

Bawumia had been tipped to win the primary, according to the final poll and prediction released by Global InfoAnalytics.

He was predicted to win 57% of the vote, followed by Agyapong with 28%. Acheampong is projected to secure 13%, while Adutwum has 2%. The remaining candidate, Kwabena Agyapong, stood at less than 1%.

Bawumia secures victory at NPP headquarters

YEN.com.gh reported that Bawumia secured victory at the New Patriotic Party headquarters amid the party's ongoing presidential primary process.

The former Vice President polled 308 of the 481 total votes, per provisional results.

His main challenger, Kennedy Agyapong, got 160 votes, Bryan Acheampong got three votes, Yaw Adutwum got two votes, while Kwabena Agyepong got seven votes.

