State prosecutors are reportedly set to amend the charges against former NSA Executive Director, Osei Assibey Antwi, following a performance audit

The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, submitted a performance audit, which necessitated changes to the earlier charges

The court, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, has been asked to adjourn the case to allow the prosecution to make the amendments

State prosecutors from the Office of the Attorney-General are reportedly set to revise the charges against the former Executive Director of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi.

According to GhanaWeb on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, citing 3News, prosecutors informed the court that a performance audit of the NSA, submitted by the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Dr Dominic Ayine, had necessitated amendments to the earlier charges.

Consequently, the state prosecutors pleaded with the court to adjourn the case to a later date to allow them to make the necessary amendments.

Earlier charges against Osei Assibey Antwi

According to the earlier charge sheet, the former NSA boss is accused of authorising payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

He was also charged with multiple counts under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Addressing the media after court proceedings, Osei Owusu, counsel for the accused, lamented the 'unjust media vilification' that his client had been subjected to, despite fully cooperating with the investigators.

He further described Osei-Assibey as a respected public servant who served his country dutifully and in various capacities.

Ex-NSA boss granted GH¢800m bail

During his first appearance in court, Osei-Assibey Antwi pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of financial crimes, which included money laundering and stealing.

The Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, granted him bail of GH¢800 million and placed him under a travel ban, alongside other conditions

Osei-Assibey was also ordered to provide six sureties with landed property equivalent to the bail amount as security, as part of the conditions for the legal mechanism.

Gifty Oware-Mensah’s application dismissed

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that the Accra High Court had reportedly dismissed an application by the former Deputy Executive Director of the NSA, Gifty Oware-Mensah, seeking to halt the ongoing ghost names trial.

In the application, she appealed to the court to stop the trial and refer the case to the Supreme Court. However, this attempt was dismissed, with the case being adjourned to February 18, 2026, for the continuation of the trial.

Gifty Oware-Mensah was charged in relation to the NSS scandal, which involved the alleged creation of thousands of ghost names on the payroll, which led to significant financial losses due to the alleged siphoning of funds from the state.

