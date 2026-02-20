The host of ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart, has expressed his frustration over Abu Trica reportedly being in police custody without formal charges

For about two months, the socialite has been detained after he was arrested on Thursday, December 11, over fraud, money laundering and others

Abu Trica reportedly faces 20 years jail term if he successfully goes through the legal proceedings and he is declared guilty of all the charges

Captain Smart has expressed outrage as the socialite, Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, widely known as Abu Trica, reportedly remains in custody despite no formal charges.

The arrest of Abu Trica

On Thursday, December 11, 2025, Abu Trica was arrested after an arraignment by the US authorities over an alleged romance scam amounting to $8 million.

The businessman known for his lavish display of wealth faced charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and a forfeiture specification.

In a statement from the Justice Department, Abu Trica was alleged to be part of a criminal network where elderly women in the United States of America are targeted in romance schemes.

According to reports, the socialite had been operating since 2023 and had scammed an undisclosed number of people.

Abu Trica rearrested and remanded in custody

On Monday, January 26, 2026, the legal woes of Abu Trica deepened after he was rearrested. He had appeared before the court with his two alleged accomplices, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo.

After hours of legal proceedings, he was discharged by the Gbese District Court. What was supposed to be his freedom turned out to be a nightmare.

Moments after the court issued its directive, operatives from the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) stormed the premises and re-arrested Abu Trica and his alleged accomplices after the court struck out his application for certiorari challenging proceedings.

Abu Trica sues Interior Ministry, NACOC, EOCO

According to an Instagram post from Accra-based broadcast station TV3 Ghana on Monday, Abu Trica filed a lawsuit against the Interior Ministry, the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC), Economic and Organised Crime (EOCO), and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation over his arrest and detention.

The post indicated that the embattled socialite was also suing the various agencies over some alleged human rights violations he had experienced during his time as a detainee amid his legal case.

In a motion filed at the Human Rights Division of the High Court, Abu Trica demanded GH₵10 million in compensation for what he describes as a coordinated campaign of "cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment."

The socialite alleged that his arrest and subsequent detention was marked by physical violence, coercive interrogations by foreign agents, and the systematic looting of his personal property, alleging that he was handcuffed, starved, and interrogated by foreign agents from morning until evening after over 15 armed officers stormed his apartment in the Airport Residential Area to arrest him and his two discharged associates, Lord Eshun and Bernard Aidoo.

Abu Trica claimed that three alleged FBI agents, without any police powers, forced him to sign documents he could not read due to his limited literacy. He claimed that the foreign agents also threatened to link him to fraudulent transactions worth up to $8 million if he did not share passwords to his phones.

Abu Trica added that while in custody, officers from NACOC and EOCO conducted unauthorised searches of his big mansion in Agona Swedru in the Central Region of Ghana.

The self-acclaimed businessman, Abu Trica, rearrested and remanded after he was discharged by the Gbese District Court. Image credit: @thebbcgh

Captain Smart reacts to Abu Trica's remand

Speaking on Onua TV’s show, ‘Onua Maakye', Captain Smart expressed his frustration, alleging that Abu Trica has been detained without any formal charges.

According to him, the lawyer of the accused allegedly demanded that they charge him and take him to court, but reportedly, no new case has been filed against him.

Captain Smart referred to the former Finance Minister case, stating that Ken Ofori-Atta, who was reportedly declared wanted, is walking freely while Abu Trica remains in the cell despite no formal charges.

Lawyer speaks about Abu Trica’s case

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the attorney for the second accused in the case of Abu Trica, Robert Ishmael Aggrey Amissah, shared his stance on the legal matter.

According to him, the accusation against his client does not qualify as a crime under Ghanaian law, explaining that if that's the case, then slay queens who also take money from men ought to be arrested.

