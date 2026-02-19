The award-winning presenter, Vim Lady, has spoken after President John Dramani Mahama allegedly dismissed petitions seeking the removal of EC and OSP

In a statement released by the government’s spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, deemed the petitions baseless

Vim Lady's unexpected reactions have triggered massive reactions on social media as Ghanaians shared mixed reactions, with some netizens blasting her

Outspoken journalist, Afia Pokua, widely known as Vim Lady, has broken her silence after the Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, deemed the numerous petitions seeking the removal of Kissi Agyebeng, Jane Mensah and her two deputies baseless.

There was an intense call for EC and OSP to be removed months after Mahama was sworn into office, over what is believed to be incompetence.

Mahama reportedly dismisses 10 petitions

In a recent statement released by the presidency through their spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie claimed no prima facie case had been established to warrant further investigation.

The press release read:

“Following the receipt of seven (7) petitions from various individuals and groups for the removal of the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and her Deputies and three (3) petitions for the removal of the Special Prosecutor, President John Dramani Mahama, in accordance with Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution and Section 15 of the Office of the Special Prosecutor Act, 2017, (Act 959), referred same to His Lordship, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, Chief Justice, on 25th November 2025, to determine whether the petitions disclose a prima facie case.”

“By a letter dated 26th January 2026, the Chief Justice informed His Excellency the President that no prima facie case has been established by the petitions to warrant any further investigations for the removal of the Electoral Commissioner, Deputy Commissioners and the Special Prosecutor.”

Vim Lady speaks on alleged petition dismissal

In a video shared on her official Facebook page, Vim Lady applauded the presidency over its decision.

According to her, when she earlier advised Mahama to disregard the petitions, some netizens believed to be NDC supporters jabbed her, but now it's possible the EC and OSP might retain their positions.

“Kudos to you, Mr President. You deserve a standing ovation. I think the people around Mahama may have cautioned him not to take the bait,” she said.

Reactions to Vim Lady's remarks

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh:

Vim Hype wrote:

“The OSP has to change its operational ways, as seen in the case of Hon. Ken Ofori-Atta. It should pursue a case with enough evidence to bring the culprits to justice.”

Frimpong Gabriel wrote:

“As you claim to be a lawyer or law student, I have a question for you, can a sitting MP contest in another electoral area while his or her term of office has not ended?”

Isaac wrote:

“I hope if a different petition comes and they see something in it which they can be used to remove them i hope u will say the same thing.”

Dovegg wrote:

“It is not over yet. Don’t be happy! The battle has not ended yet. We are not giving up.”

Fiifi Kwetey calls for EC’s removal

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Fifi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), called for an overhaul of the Electoral Commission (EC).

He cited the SALL case as a major reason for their removal, stating that the denial of voting rights to residents of the SALL enclave during the 2020 parliamentary elections happens to be one of the "biggest crimes" against democracy.

