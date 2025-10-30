Former NSA boss , Osei - Assibey Antwi , has pleaded not guilty to 14 counts of financial crimes, including money laundering and stealing

The Accra High Court granted him bail of GH¢800 million and placed him under a travel ban, alongside other conditions

Osei-Assibey's lawyer condemned the media vilification, asserting that his client fully cooperated with investigators

The Former Director-General of the National Service Authority, Osei-Assibey Antwi, has pleaded not guilty to the 14 counts of financial crimes brought against him by the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Dr. Dominic Ayine.

The charges filed against the former NSA boss include causing financial loss, stealing, and money laundering amounting to more than GH¢1.5 billion.

Ex-NSA boss, Osei-Assibey Antwi secures GH¢800m bail with six sureties and placed on a travel ban. Photo credit: Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Appearing at the Accra High Court on Thursday, in the company of his lawyers, he denied the Attorney General's allegations.

Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie, the presiding judge, consequently granted him bail to the tune of GH¢800 million.

Osei-Assibey is also ordered to provide six sureties with landed property equivalent to the bail amount as security, as part of the bail condition.

Osei-Assibey was placed on a travel ban

The trial judge further ordered Osei-Assibey to submit his passports at the Registry of the Accra High Court.

The immediate past NSA boss was also placed on the Ghana Immigration Service stop list pending the final determination of the case.

This means that he is not required to travel outside the country until his case has been concluded.

Justice Kizita Naa Koowa Quarshie also ordered Osei-Assibey to report to the Police Headquarters on the first and third Wednesdays of every month.

What are the allegations against Osei-Assibey?

According to a charge sheet, the former NSA boss was accused of authorising payments to over 60,000 non-existent national service personnel and misappropriating public funds during his tenure between August 2021 and February 2025.

He was also charged with multiple counts under sections 179A(1) and 124(1) of the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29) and section 1(2)(c) of the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2020 (Act 1044).

Addressing the media after court proceedings, Osei Owusu, counsel for the accused, lamented the unjust media vilification that his client had been subjected to, despite fully cooperating with the investigators.

He further described Osei-Assibey as a respected public servant who served his country dutifully and in various capacities.

Read the post below:

Osei-Assibey's bail sparks reactions

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to Osei-Assibey's bail conditions. YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Qwecy Champion said:

"800million? I’m trying to convert it into old cedis my phone is heating up and he is bald too oo."

@Frank Phiri also said:

"Your bail conditions will determine the amount you stole is good paaa."

@Muhammad Amin Ibn Alhassan commented:

"This bail condition unless Elon Musk.."

An Auditor-General report claims Gifty Oware-Mensah enrolled herself as an NSS personnel while serving as a Deputy Executive Director of the NSA. Photo credit: Gifty Oware-Mensah/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Gifty Oware-Mensah cited in another corruption

In a related develipment, YEN.com.gh reported that Gifty Oware-Mensah, the former Deputy Director-General of the NSA, was implicated in the NSS scandal for allegedly enrolling herself as personnel

The Auditor-General's report showed that she reportedly unlawfully siphoned GH¢6,708.48 from state coffers.

The audit also highlighted irregular payments totalling GH¢2.5 billion and weak control within the NSA systems.

Source: YEN.com.gh