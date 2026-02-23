President John Dramani Mahama has expressed outrage over a goods transit diversion and revenue evasion scandal at Ghana’s borders, reportedly costing over GH¢85 million in lost taxes

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority intercepted trucks moving without proper documentation, raising concerns of possible internal collusion

Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Nyarko Ampem confirmed that investigations are ongoing to identify culprits, while praising officers who helped expose the scheme

President John Dramani Mahama has reportedly expressed his anger over the recent goods transit diversion and revenue evasion scheme at the country’s borders.

According to the Deputy Minister for Finance, Thomas Nyarko Ampem, the President was extremely “upset” after receiving a briefing on the scandal, which allegedly resulted in a loss of over GH¢85 million in taxes to the state.

President John Mahama reacts to the over GH¢85 million goods diversion scandal. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The scandal was uncovered following a major operation by the Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The enforcement operation led to the interception of trucks declared as transit from Akanu and heading to Niger through Kulungugu in the Upper East Region of Ghana.

It also exposed alleged breaches, including the movement of goods without the mandatory customs human guide, raising concerns about possible internal collusion.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, February 23, 2026, the Deputy Finance Minister claimed that President Mahama demanded immediate feedback upon their return from the border.

“When we returned from the border, the President was waiting for our feedback. He was so upset, and there is no way anybody involved in this is going to be treated with kid gloves,” he said.

“We want to send a very strong signal that our customs officers have the responsibility to ensure revenue collection and protect our borders. They should not be complicit in this,” he added.

Ampem says investigation will determine culprits

In a Citinewsroom report, Thomas Nyarko Ampem also stated that not all officers were implicated in the alleged infractions, adding that some customs personnel played a significant role in exposing the scandal.

“There are good ones who assisted us in this exercise. We want to reward good behaviour among customs officers and punish bad behaviour,” he further stated.

According to the Deputy Minister, ongoing investigations will determine the culprits.

He added that the government is making efforts to block revenue leakages and strengthen border enforcement mechanisms.

Source: YEN.com.gh