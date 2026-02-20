A judge in Argentina has prohibited the president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) and four other officials from leaving the country

If the restriction remains in force, Claudio Tapia could miss the men’s Finalissima showdown between Argentina and Spain next month

Neither the Argentine FA boss nor the other officials involved have publicly responded to the court’s decision

Claudio Tapia, president of the Argentine Football Association (AFA), has been barred from leaving Argentina after a court ruling linked to alleged unpaid social security contributions.

The order also applies to four other senior officials, marking the first major legal action against the country’s top football administrator.

Claudio Tapia is barred from leaving Argentina after a ruling by a judge. Photo by Kristy Sparow.

Source: Getty Images

Why Argentina FA president has been barred

Judge Diego Amarante summoned Tapia for questioning on March 5 at the Buenos Aires courts, according to ESPN via documents obtained by The Associated Press.

The restriction was imposed due to “the seriousness of the investigated events” and to “guarantee the completion of the legal proceedings.”

The case centres on claims that 19 billion pesos, about 12.8 million dollars, in social contributions were not paid in 2024 and 2025.

The complaint was filed by the Customs Collection and Control Agency, known as ARCA. Tapia, widely called “Chiqui,” is required to appear before the court but retains the right to remain silent.

Sportstar indicates that if the measure remains in place after his testimony, Tapia would be unable to attend the men’s Finalissima between Copa América holders Argentina and Euro 2024 champions Spain, scheduled for March 27 in Qatar.

The ruling extends to Treasurer Pablo Toviggino, Secretary General Cristian Malaspina, General Director Gustavo Lorenzo, and former Racing Club president Víctor Blanco. Each must testify and cannot travel abroad while the probe continues.

None of the officials has publicly responded to the judge’s decision.

Claudio Tapia is in his second term as president of the Argentina FA. Photo by Soccrates Images.

Source: Getty Images

Legal risks and World Cup implications

In Argentina, failure to meet social security obligations carries serious administrative and criminal consequences enforced by the Federal Administration of Public Resources.

Reforms introduced in January 2026 under Law 27,799 strengthened penalties, allowing heavy fines, steep interest, possible closure of operations, and prison terms in cases involving deliberate evasion or fraudulent declarations, per Regfollower.

Beyond the courtroom drama, there is growing concern within football circles.

Supporters hope the turmoil at the top of the association will not disrupt preparations for the 2026 global tournament.

La Albiceleste aim to defend the crown secured against France in Qatar four years ago. A fixture many have dubbed the "greatest" World Cup final in history.

They have been drawn in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan. For now, attention remains split between legal proceedings in Buenos Aires and ambitions on the international stage.

