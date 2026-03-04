The Ga Mantse, Tackle Teiko Tsuru II, has recounted his harrowing road crash experience during a visit from police visit

Tsuru narrated how a policeman came to his rescue after the crash and gave him first aid pulling him out of the wrecked vehicle

Tsuru was involved in a road crash in the Oti Region on February 19 but escaped without serious injury

The Ga Mantse, Tackle Teiko Tsuru II opened up about the road crash, which left him severely injured.

When the Ghana Police Service visited him on Tuesday, March 3, 2026, Tsuru narrated how a policeman came to his rescue after the crash.

He said that the said policeman, Kennedy Frimpong, was the one who managed to remove him from the damaged vehicle.

He indicated that after Frimpong gave him first aid, he called for reinforcement and also made arrangements to move him to a nearby health facility.

Nii Tsuru II said that he told the policemen that he should be taken to a hospital in Accra, adding that even though the policemen were unhappy with his decision, they obliged his request.

He said that the police, in a long convoy, drove him for over five hours to the health facility in Accra, where a team was waiting to give him the needed care.

