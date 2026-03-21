Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo attended the final funeral rites of Vida Adwoa Ago Asante in Akim Kyebi

The couple arrived with a delegation of NPP officials, drawing attention as they joined mourners for the service

The late matriarch, mother of Nana Asante Bediatuo, was a respected figure and relative within the prominent Kyebi political family

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Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, turned heads as they arrived at the final funeral rites of Nana Asante Bediatuo’s mother.

Nana Akufo-Addo and Former First Lady Attend Funeral of Relative Vida Adwoa Ago Asante

Source: TikTok

The former Executive Secretary to Akufo-Addo, who also happens to be his cousin, lost his mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, in January.

Her final funeral rites were scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Akim Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Akufo-Addo and Rebecca dazzle at funeral

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the former president and his wife arrived at the funeral.

Nana Akufo-Addo arrived accompanied by a large retinue of aides and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials.

His wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, followed as they made their way into the church building for the service.

The duo was later seen taking their seats as the day’s activities kicked off in the chapel.

Following the service, the final funeral rites and burial of the late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante are expected to be held.

The late Asante Bediatuo’s mother was a cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, according to reports.

Below is the TikTok video of Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, arriving at Asante Bediatuo’s mother’s funeral.

Who was Vida Adwoa Ago Asante?

The late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante was the mother of former presidential executive secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo and Atwima West MP Lauretta Asante.

She served in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government as head of the presidential household from 2017 to 2025.

The late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, popularly known as Sisi Vida, was the eldest grandchild of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, the senior brother of J.B. Danquah. Her death now leaves former President Akufo-Addo as the eldest surviving member of the historic Kyebi political lineage.

Source: YEN.com.gh