Nana Akufo-Addo and Former First Lady Attend Funeral of Relative Vida Adwoa Ago Asante
- Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Rebecca Akufo-Addo attended the final funeral rites of Vida Adwoa Ago Asante in Akim Kyebi
- The couple arrived with a delegation of NPP officials, drawing attention as they joined mourners for the service
- The late matriarch, mother of Nana Asante Bediatuo, was a respected figure and relative within the prominent Kyebi political family
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, turned heads as they arrived at the final funeral rites of Nana Asante Bediatuo’s mother.
The former Executive Secretary to Akufo-Addo, who also happens to be his cousin, lost his mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, in January.
Her final funeral rites were scheduled for Saturday, March 21, 2026, at Akim Kyebi in the Eastern Region of Ghana.
Akufo-Addo and Rebecca dazzle at funeral
In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the former president and his wife arrived at the funeral.
Nana Asante Bediatuo attends mother's funeral, displays resilience despite health struggles, video trends
Nana Akufo-Addo arrived accompanied by a large retinue of aides and other New Patriotic Party (NPP) officials.
His wife, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, followed as they made their way into the church building for the service.
The duo was later seen taking their seats as the day’s activities kicked off in the chapel.
Following the service, the final funeral rites and burial of the late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante are expected to be held.
The late Asante Bediatuo’s mother was a cousin of President Nana Akufo-Addo, according to reports.
Below is the TikTok video of Nana Akufo-Addo and his wife, Rebecca, arriving at Asante Bediatuo’s mother’s funeral.
Who was Vida Adwoa Ago Asante?
The late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante was the mother of former presidential executive secretary Nana Asante Bediatuo and Atwima West MP Lauretta Asante.
She served in Nana Akufo-Addo’s government as head of the presidential household from 2017 to 2025.
The late Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, popularly known as Sisi Vida, was the eldest grandchild of Nana Sir Ofori Atta I, the senior brother of J.B. Danquah. Her death now leaves former President Akufo-Addo as the eldest surviving member of the historic Kyebi political lineage.
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine has over a decade of experience in online content creation. He joined YEN.com.gh as an Entertainment Editor in May 2025. Godwin graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.Com between 2014-2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone as a student journalist for the African Olympic Committee (ANOCA) and the International Sports Press Association (AIPS). Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh