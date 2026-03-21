Nana Asante Bediatuo drew attention after attending his late mother’s funeral in Akim Kyebi on Saturday, March 21, 2026

His mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a relative of former President Akufo-Addo, passed away in January 2026 at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital

The former presidential aide was seen walking with a cane at the ceremony, showing quiet strength as he mourned his loss

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Nana Asante Bediatuo has grabbed attention on social media after attending his late mother’s funeral in Akim Kyebi.

Nana Asante Bediatuo struggles to walk as he attends the funeral of his mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, at Akim Kyebi in the Eastern Region. Image credit: @amistytv2, AlexanderAfenyo-Markin/Facebook

Source: TikTok

Asante Bediatuo’s mother, Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, reportedly passed away on January 12, 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

She was also a relative of former President Nana Akufo-Addo, Nana Asante Bediatuo’s cousin, and the mother of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima West, Lauretta Korkor Asante.

The Minority leader in Parliament, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, announced the death of Asante Bediatuo's mother in a statement on January 15, 2026.

“It is with heavy hearts and profound sorrow that the Minority Caucus in Parliament receives the news of the passing of Mrs Vida Adwoa Ago Asante, a distinguished matriarch and pillar of strength. She departed this life peacefully on Monday, 12 January 2026, at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, surrounded by her loving family,” the statement from the Effutu MP read.

Nana Asante Bediatuo storms mother’s funeral

On Saturday, March 21, 2026, the former Executive Secretary to President Akufo-Addo and Ghana’s Ambassador-at-Large was spotted attending his mother’s final funeral rites in Akim Kyebi.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page Amisty TV, the veteran politician and lawyer arrived at her church service.

Asante Bediatuo was seen walking with the help of a cane, which has become indispensable to him since suffering a serious stroke and recovering from it.

He made his way through the church’s compound to the entrance of the building, radiating a quiet dignity amid his struggles to walk and his grief.

The TikTok video of Asante Bediatuo at his mother’s funeral is below.

Nana Asante Bediatuo resurfaces online

Asante Bediatuo's presence at his mother's funeral occurred months after he showcased his remarkable recovery from a stroke.

In January 2026, the seasoned politician made a rare public appearance after Alexander Afenyo-Markin led a delegation to their family home to commiserate on his mother's death.

In photos from the visit, Asante Bediatuo was seen looking healthier and stronger, sparking joy among Ghanaians on social media.

The Facebook photos of Nana Asante Bediatuo looking strong after resurfacing on social media are below.

Source: YEN.com.gh