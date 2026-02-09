Ghana's former President Nana Akufo-Addo has been appointed Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group for Bangladesh ’ s upcoming elections

Akufo-Addo announced his arrival in Dhaka ahead of the 2026 Parliamentary Election and Referendum scheduled for February 12

The group has begun engaging stakeholders as part of their pre-poll observation mission

Ghana's former president, Nana Akufo-Addo, has started a new role as Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group for the forthcoming election in Bangladesh.

In a Facebook post shared on Sunday, February 8, 2026, Akufo-Addo announced that he had arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh, to begin his new role.

The former president indicated that he would lead the Commonwealth Observer Group to monitor the 2026 Bangladesh Parliamentary Election and Referendum, which will be held on February 12, 2026.

"Arrived in Dhaka, Bangladesh, as Chair of the Commonwealth Observer Group to observe pre-poll arrangements ahead of the country's Parliamentary Election and Referendum on February 12," he wrote on Facebook.

"The group has met with representatives of the media, civil society, youth and women's groups, political parties and other stakeholders," he added.

The Commonwealth, in a Facebook post, also confirmed Akufo-Addo's arrival in Bangladesh.

"We are here to affirm the Commonwealth’s solidarity with the people of Bangladesh." The Commonwealth Observer Group, chaired by former Ghanaian president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has begun its observation of pre-poll arrangements ahead of Bangladesh’s Parliamentary Election and Referendum on 12 February," the Commonwealth wrote.

"Since the group’s arrival, members have met with representatives of the media, civil society, youth and women’s groups, political parties and other stakeholders," they added.

Reactions to Akufo-Addo's Bangladesh elections observer role

@Prince Obeng wrote:

"Commander' Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo ....Commandeering the elections to a peaceful end."

@Israel Nana Kwame Emmanuel said:

"Nana, please make sure you wear fugu when you have the privilege to attend the inauguration of the elected president. Ghana is great now."

@Patrick Oteng also said:

"Wow, well done, Former President Nana Addo may God Almighty continue to be with u n give u long life Amen."

@Seer Adepa Asare commented:

"May the Lord continue to build his hedge of protection around you and grant you divine health, Sir."

@Filson Awankua also commented:

"I wish you and your delegation a successful official Commonwealth trip. I believe you will deliver, Mr President."

Akufo-Addo pens emotional tribute to Bawumia

Source: Facebook

Akufo-Addo pens emotional tribute to Bawumia

