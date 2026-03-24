Roads Minister Reacts to Fourth Estate's Big Push Sole-Sourced Contracts Exposé

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has defended the awarding of 81 contracts under the Big Push road projects

He emphasised that a mix of procurement methods was used in line with Ghanaian law and that all projects are published on the ministry's website

Agbodza also highlighted that over 400 contracts were awarded through open competitive bidding, challenging claims of a widespread scandal

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, has responded to the Fourth Estate's exposé of sole-sourced contracts awarded under the government's Big Push road projects.

The Fourth Estate, in a publication released on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, reported that the Roads Minister oversaw 81 sole-sourced contracts valued at over GHS73 billion within seven months under the Big Push initiative of the President John Mahama-led administration.

Roads Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza reacts to the Fourth Estate's Big Push sole-Sourced sontracts exposé. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

However, in response, Kwame Agbodza explained that only 44 per cent of major contracts under the government’s Big Push initiative were awarded through sole sourcing.

In a report sighted on Citi News, he consequently pushed back against claims by the Fourth Estate, which have sparked discussions in the public domain.

Speaking in Parliament on March 24, 2026, the Minister for Roads further explained that a mix of procurement methods was used in line with the laws of Ghana.

He added that all the projects awarded under the Big Push programme have been published on the ministry's website, insisting that there is no scandal, as claimed by the report.

“Given the scale and importance of these projects, a mix of procurement processes was employed in accordance with the law,” he told lawmakers.

“It is important to note that only 44% of all the major contracts under the Big Push project were awarded by the ministry under sole sourcing, not what has been published by a certain online portal,” he added.

Kwame Agbodza further stated that more than 400 contracts had been awarded through open competitive bidding, which he described as unprecedented.

“We have also awarded over 400 contracts under open competitive bidding. Records show that from 2017 to 2024, almost all the projects carried out by the ministry were sole-sourced. It is therefore mischievous for any right-thinking member of society to conclude that the Ministry of Roads and Highways only procures works through sole sourcing,” he said.

Minority demands full disclosure of road contracts

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has called on the government to publish the full details of contracts awarded under the Big Push initiative.

Addressing the media on behalf of the Minority Caucus on March 24, 2026, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transportation Committee, said the Big Push initiative has the potential to improve connectivity and open up major economic corridors across the country if implemented well.

He, however, said that the revelation by the Fourth Estate investigations calls for immediate clarification from the government.

“We strongly believe that the government must, as a matter of urgency, publish the full details of these contracts. This will give Ghanaians the opportunity to independently assess the policy and promote transparency in the execution of the programme,” he said.

Sammy Gyamfi defends the Roads Ministry’s sole-sourced contract awards under the Big Push projects. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Sammy Gyamfi defends sole-sourced contract

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, had defended the Ministry of Roads’ use of sole-sourcing for critical Big Push road projects.

He explained that all contracts were approved by the PPA and awarded on grounds of urgency to address Ghana’s dangerous road conditions.

Gyamfi further stated there is “not a scintilla of evidence” that the projects were unlawful or overinflated, countering allegations made by The Fourth Estate.

Source: YEN.com.gh