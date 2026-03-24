The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to release full details of the Big Push road contracts following a Fourth Estate exposé

The report revealed that 81 sole-sourced contracts worth over GHS73 billion were awarded in just seven months

Kennedy Osei Nyarko warned that transparency is crucial for Ghanaians to independently assess the initiative and its impact on national infrastructure

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Minority in Parliament has reacted to the Fourth Estate's exposé on the government's much-touted Big Push road projects.

According to the publication by the Fourth Estate, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Governs Kwame Agbodza, oversaw 81 sole-sourced contracts valued at over GHS73 billion within seven months under the Big Push initiative of the President John Mahama-led administration.

Minority Caucus, represented by Kennedy Osei Nyarko, demands full disclosure of the Big Push road contracts from the government. Photo credit: Kennedy Osei Nyarko/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The exposé, published in the early hours of Tuesday, March 24, 2026, has sparked discussions across mainstream and social media.

Weighing in on the discussions, the Minority Caucus called on the government to publish the full details of contracts awarded under the Big Push initiative.

Addressing the media on behalf of the Minority Caucus on March 24, 2026, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, Ranking Member of Parliament’s Roads and Transportation Committee, said the Big Push initiative has the potential to improve connectivity and open up major economic corridors across the country if implemented well.

He, however, said that the revelation by the Fourth Estate investigations calls for immediate clarification from the government.

“We strongly believe that the government must, as a matter of urgency, publish the full details of these contracts. This will give Ghanaians the opportunity to independently assess the policy and promote transparency in the execution of the programme,” he said.

Read the Facebook post below:

Sammy Gyamfi reacts to sole-source scandal

The National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has defended the Ministry of Roads’ use of sole sourcing for critical road projects under the Big Push initiative.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Sammy Gyamfi, who is also the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, dismissed claims of abuse or inflated costs.

Sammy Gyamfi said there was “not a scintilla of evidence” to support claims of wrongdoing.

He also explained that the contracts were awarded through sole sourcing on grounds of "urgency" to immediately fix the deplorable state of roads in Ghana, which he said have claimed many lives through fatal road accidents and armed robbery.

"Section 40 of the Public Procurement Law provides for Single Source procurement method on grounds of urgency, among others, subject to the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA). Thus, sole sourcing is lawful. The unjustified use and abuse of sole sourcing is what President Mahama and the NDC have condemned," he wrote.

Netizens reacts to Minority's demand on Big Push

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the Minority's demand for full disclosure on the Big Push road contracts.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Felix Deyegbe said:

"This is a good call. Transparency is key in good governance. Let's forget about the fact that those asking for transparency today had no room or respect for it 2017 - 2024. Let's show the difference and superiority. The Big Push is already a nightmare, so we can understand their "frustration". God bless our homeland, Ghana."

@Simon Mawulorm Amedzrovi also said:

"I am really interested in the zipline delivery service contract signed under Nana Addo and Dr. Bawumia."

@Edem Dignity commented:

"Show us the Zipline Drone Delivery Service contract."

The Accra High Court dismisses former NSA Deputy Executive Director Gifty Oware-Mensah’s application to halt the ongoing ghost names trial. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

Court dismisses Gifty Oware Mensah’s application

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Gifty Oware-Mensah had suffered a setback after the Accra High Court dismissed her application to halt proceedings in the ongoing NSA ghost names trial pending the outcome of her appeal.

Her legal team challenged a directive requiring her to disclose the names and addresses of defence witnesses at the case management stage, arguing it violates provisions of the 1992 Constitution.

She was accused of misappropriating GH₵38.4 million while serving as Deputy Executive Director at the National Service Authority, as part of a wider alleged ghost names payroll scandal.

Source: YEN.com.gh