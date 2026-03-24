Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC, has defended the Ministry of Roads’ use of sole sourcing for critical Big Push road projects

He explained that all contracts were approved by the PPA and awarded on grounds of urgency to address Ghana’s dangerous road conditions

Gyamfi further stated there is “not a scintilla of evidence” that the projects were unlawful or overinflated, countering allegations made by The Fourth Estate

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The National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has defended the Ministry of Roads’ use of sole sourcing for critical road projects under the Big Push initiative.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, Sammy Gyamfi, who is also the CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, dismissed claims of abuse or inflated costs.

Sammy Gyamfi defends the Roads Ministry’s sole-sourced contract awards under the Big Push projects. Photo credit: Sammy Gyamfi/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

His social media post follows concerns raised in a publication by The Fourth Estate that questioned procurement processes under the Big Push Agenda, including the use of sole sourcing and potential cost inflation.

The Fourth Estate, an anti-corruption-focused media outlet, also accused the Minister of Roads, Governs Kwame Agbodza, of supervising what they described as a "Sole-Source Factory" at the ministry.

They further claimed that the Minister awarded 81 of the sole-sourced contracts worth over GH¢73 billion within seven months.

Responding to these allegations in his capacity as the National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said there was “not a scintilla of evidence” to support claims of wrongdoing.

Sammy Gyamfi also explained that the contracts were awarded through sole sourcing on grounds of "urgency" to immediately fix the deplorable state of roads in Ghana, which he said have claimed many lives through fatal road accidents and armed robbery.

"Section 40 of the Public Procurement Law provides for Single Source procurement method on grounds of urgency, among others, subject to the approval of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA). Thus, sole sourcing is lawful. The unjustified use and abuse of sole sourcing is what President Mahama and the NDC have condemned," he wrote.

"There is not a scintilla of evidence in the Fourth Estate publication that shows that the use of sole sourcing for the said Big Push road projects was unjustified or that there were any breaches of the law or abuse of the process. Neither was any evidence of the cost of the projects being inflated adduced by the Fourth Estate," he added.

Read the Facebook post below:

Sammy claims sole-sourced contracts had PPA approval

He insisted that all the sole-sourced contracts awarded under the Big Push initiative were lawful and properly approved by the Public Procurement Authority (PPA).

"In the case of the Big Push road projects, all projects that were awarded through sole sourcing received prior PPA approval as same was justified on grounds of URGENCY. Value-for-money audits were conducted. The contracts were not awarded to a select few but rather carefully selected, multiple, competent and experienced contractors with demonstrable capacity to complete the works on time," he stated.

"None of the contracts have been established to be inflated. The urgency of the projects cannot be denied. And, like all road projects, payments are based on actual work done certified by independent consultants," he further explained.

The Ofankor–Nsawam road gets another diversion as the contractor embarks on asphalt works. Credit: Ministry of Road and Highways

Source: Facebook

Ofankor–Nsawam road closed for seven days

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ofankor–Nsawam road faced a major traffic diversion for critical asphalt works that will last for one week.

The $346.5 million road project aimed to alleviate congestion and boost socio-economic activities upon completion.

Work on the road linking Ofankor to Nsawam, part of the Accra–Kumasi road, was carried out by Maripoma Enterprise Limited.

Source: YEN.com.gh