Lincoln University cancels honorary doctorate for Ghana's ex-president over concerns about anti-gay legislation

The Ghana Embassy confirms concerns raised about Mahama's stance on human rights and family values

Mahama is in New York addressing the UN on the Transatlantic Slave Trade as a crime against humanity

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Lincoln University in Pennsylvania has cancelled plans to give President John Mahama an honorary doctorate because of concerns over Ghana's Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill.

Citi News reported that the Ghana Embassy in Washington D.C., confirmed the development on March 24.

Lincoln University cancels plans to give President John Mahama an honorary doctorate because of concerns over Ghana's anti-gay bill. Credit: Geography Photos/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

According to the embassy, Lincoln University had communicated concerns raised by a group about Mahama's position on the anti-LGBTQ bill.

The embassy also said Lincoln University itself acknowledged that the concerns did not surface during its earlier vetting.

The honorary doctorate was to recognise Mahama's outstanding contributions to public service, democratic governance, and global advocacy for justice, equality, and reparations.

Mahama is currently in New York, where he will address the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, March 25, presenting a landmark resolution on behalf of the African Union seeking global recognition of the Transatlantic Slave Trade as a crime against humanity.

Lincoln University has not issued a further public statement explaining the decision beyond the brief cancellation notice on its website.

Mahama got an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Public Administration from Yonsei University.

In a message on Facebook, he said the degree was a symbol of the deep respect and mutual admiration.

What has Mahama said about the anti-LGBTQ bill?

In November 2025, Mahama gave his backing to possible anti-LGBTQ legislation in Ghana.

The bill, known as the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, has been reintroduced in Parliament after it was not signed into law by the Akufo-Addo administration because of some legal challenges to it.

According to the bill, among other things, persons who identify as LGBTQ or engage in same-sexual acts could be jailed between three months and three years.

Open allies of the LGBTQ community, such as donors, activists, or promoters, could be jailed for a minimum of three months and a maximum of six months.

Mahama also said the perceived family values could be better instilled in children when they are young.

The president had proposed more inclusive ways to uphold traditional values rather than legislation.

"... it’s us agreeing on a curriculum that inculcates these values into our children as they’re growing up so that we don’t need to legislate it.“

President John Mahama says his administration considered sponsoring the anti-LGBTQ bill.

Source: Getty Images

Legal challenges to the anti-LGBTQ bill

YEN.com.gh also reported that Richard Dela Sky and Dr Amanda Odoi had unsuccessfully sued to kill the previous LGBTQ bill at the Supreme Court.

The respective lawyer and lecturer had challenged the divisive bill on grounds ranging from Parliamentary procedure to fundamental human rights.

The Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill in December 2024.

In its summary judgment on the matter, the apex court in the land stated that the panel believed the petition did not properly invoke its jurisdiction.

Source: YEN.com.gh