Ghanaian dancehall music star Stonebwoy has confirmed that the 2026 edition of his annual BHIM Festival will debut in the United Kingdom as earlier announced.

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The Afro-dancehall originator broke the news on Thursday, March 12, 2026, via his Instagram page in a brief announcement without sharing many details.

Weeks later, Stonebwoy has stated that the London concert will be held on August 15, 2026, marking a major expansion of the event onto the international stage.

In an interview with Saddick Adams on Angel FM on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the BHIM President indicated that the concert will take place at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, a 12,500-capacity venue known for hosting some of the world’s biggest music acts.

"We are taking the BHIM Fest to London this year. I've not said it anywhere, but the date is 15th August, and it will be at the OVO Arena at Wembley," he said.

According to Stonebwoy, tickets for the event are already available via his official website.

He highlighted the significance of bringing the Bhim Festival to a global audience.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Stonebwoy's move comes on the heels of Ghanaian rap titan Sarkodie's successful staging of the UK edition of his own Rapperholic concert in London.

If it comes to pass, it would add to what appears to be a deliberate, accelerated push by Ghana's biggest musical exports to plant their flags in the British capital and tap into its substantial West African diaspora community.

BHIM Fest has for years been one of Ghana's most anticipated live music events, routinely packing venues with thousands of fans and drawing both homegrown and international performers to its stage.

Stonebwoy, born Livingstone Etse Satekla, has built the festival into a cultural institution since its inception, using it as a platform to showcase the breadth of Ghanaian musical talent.

Stonebwoy is gearing up for his 2026 BHIM Festival in London later in the year. Photo source: @stonebwoy

Source: Getty Images

Reactions to Stonebwoy's confirmation of London BHIMFest

Emmanuel Antwi

History will be made

Source: YEN.com.gh