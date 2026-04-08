President John Dramani Mahama has nominated five distinguished professionals to Ghana’s Fiscal Council

The nominees will bring expertise from academia, policy, research, and financial governance

Dr Emmanuel Oteng Kumah will serve as Chairperson, with other members including Prof Patrick Opoku Asuming, and Dr Henry Kofi Wampah

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President John Dramani Mahama has nominated five distinguished professionals for appointment to Ghana’s Fiscal Council.

The nomination was made pursuant to Section 11D of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921), which was recently amended by Parliament.

President John Mahama nominates Dr Emmanuel Oteng Kumah, Dr Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah, and others to Ghana’s Fiscal Council. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

According to a statement issued on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, by the Minister for Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the Fiscal Council will be chaired by Dr Emmanuel Oteng Kumah.

Other members of the Council are:

Prof Patrick Opoku Asuming

Leslie Dwight Mensah

J. Kweku Bedu-Addo

Dr Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah

The President’s nominees are expected to bring together expertise from academia, policy, research, and financial governance to support the Council’s mandate.

The Fiscal Council will play a critical role in strengthening fiscal oversight, promoting prudence, and guiding sound decision-making in public financial management.

Read the Facebook post below:

Profiles of Members of Ghana's Fiscal Council

Dr Emmanuel Oteng Kumah, Chairperson of the Council, is an international economic consultant and advisor with over 25 years of experience at the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He is widely recognised for his leadership role as the former Board Chairman of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana Limited, a position he held from July 2018 until his retirement in October 2022.

Dr Henry Akpenamawu Kofi Wampah is a prominent economist who served as Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG) from 2013 to 2016.

Prior to assuming the leadership of the BoG, Dr Wampah served as Deputy Governor from 2009 to 2013.

He has also held key positions at international and regional financial institutions, including the IMF and the West African Monetary Institute.

Leslie Dwight Mensah, representing a research think tank on the Fiscal Council, is an economist and financial analyst currently serving as a Senior Research Fellow at the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) in Ghana.

He is a frequent commentator on Ghana's macroeconomic stability, fiscal policy, and public debt management.

Prof Patrick Opoku Asuming, representing academia on the Council, is a renowned economist and development expert, and an Associate Professor at the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

He is widely recognised for his media appearances providing expert commentary on Ghana’s macroeconomic landscape, inflation, and fiscal policies.

J. Kweku Bedu-Addo is a distinguished banker and financial leader who currently serves as Chief Executive Officer for the Southern Africa Region at Standard Chartered Bank.

He is celebrated as the first Ghanaian to be appointed CEO of Standard Chartered Bank Ghana in its century-long history. In 2016, he was appointed Chairman of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) Council.

Before entering banking in 2000, Bedu-Addo worked at the Ministry of Finance during the 1990s, contributing to the country’s structural adjustment reforms.

President John Mahama nominates Diana Ayamga as the new District Chief Executive for the Bongo District. Photo credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: UGC

Mahama nominates Diana Ayamga as Bongo DCE

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama had nominated a new person to be the District Chief Executive for the Bongo District.

The previous local government head for the district, Joseph Abaa Akaseke, died in February 2026 after an illness.

Akaseke served as District Chief Executive for Bongo since April 21, 2025, after his appointment by the president.

Source: YEN.com.gh