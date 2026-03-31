Eight Heroes of GAF Z9 Helicopter Crash Recovery Recruited into Ghana Armed Forces
- Eight civilians who helped recover the bodies of victims from the tragic August 6, 2026, GAF Z9 helicopter crash have been recruited into GAF
- The group was recognised for their bravery with a GH¢100,000 reward and promises of employment
- NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah confirmed that eight of the 13 community heroes are now undergoing military training
The eight individuals who helped recover the bodies of victims of the tragic August 6, 2026, military helicopter GAF Z9 crash near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have reportedly been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
This is according to the Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.
Victims of Ghana's tragic helicopter crash
On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a GAF Z-9 helicopter carrying eight prominent Ghanaians crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.
All eight people on board, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, died in the crash.
Full list of victims of the helicopter crash:
- Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Defence Minister
- Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed - Minister of Environment, Science and Technology
- Limuna Muniru - Deputy National Security Coordinator
- Samuel Aboagye - Deputy NADMO Director
- Dr Samuel Sarpong - NDC Vice Chairman and former Ashanti Regional Minister
- Peter Bafemi Anala - Squadron Leader
- Manin Twum-Ampadu - Flying Officer
- Ernest Addo Mensah - Sergeant
Following the accident, 13 civilians from the nearby community of Sikaman-Brofoyedu immediately went to the site to assist in recovering the bodies.
Months after the bodies were buried, the community members were subsequently recognised by the President and stakeholders for their bravery, receiving a cash prize of GH¢100,000 and promises of employment.
Speaking to delegates of the party in the Ashanti Region as part of his "Thank You Tour" across the country, Asiedu Nketiah said he had been reliably informed by the Deputy Defence Minister, Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, that eight of the 13 brave individuals had been recruited into the GAF.
"Before coming here, Brogya informed me that eight people out of the 13 brave men have successfully been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces and are currently undergoing military training,” he said.
Watch the X video below:
Netizens react to Asiedu Nketia's video
Asiedu Nketia's video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the responses below:
@ELEVATORS_10 said:
"Sounding as if you are been granted a favor when you are been recruited to serve the country!"
@KSnetne also said:
"That’s a powerful gesture. Recognizing those who assisted after the GAF Z9 Helicopter Crash by recruiting them into the Ghana Armed Forces shows appreciation for courage and patriotism. Moments like this remind people that service and sacrifice don’t go unnoticed."
@Lechiboroni commented:
"They should be part of the armed forces rescue team then."
Late Omane Boamah's friends visit his tomb
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that friends and government officials visited the tomb of late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah to mark his 50th posthumous birthday.
The memorial, held on Friday, December 26, 2025, was led by prominent figures including Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Obuobia Darko-Opoku.
Dr Omane Boamah died in a military helicopter crash in August 2025, just months after being sworn in as Minister for Defence.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.