Eight civilians who helped recover the bodies of victims from the tragic August 6, 2026, GAF Z9 helicopter crash have been recruited into GAF

The group was recognised for their bravery with a GH¢100,000 reward and promises of employment

NDC Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah confirmed that eight of the 13 community heroes are now undergoing military training

The eight individuals who helped recover the bodies of victims of the tragic August 6, 2026, military helicopter GAF Z9 crash near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region have reportedly been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).

This is according to the Chairman of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, discloses that the eight out of the 13 people who recovered Dr Omane Boamah and seven others recruited into Ghana Armed Forces. Credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Victims of Ghana's tragic helicopter crash

On Wednesday, August 6, 2025, a GAF Z-9 helicopter carrying eight prominent Ghanaians crashed in the Adansi Akrofuom District near Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.

All eight people on board, including Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah and Minister of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, died in the crash.

Full list of victims of the helicopter crash:

Dr Edward Omane Boamah – Defence Minister

Dr Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed - Minister of Environment, Science and Technology

Limuna Muniru - Deputy National Security Coordinator

Samuel Aboagye - Deputy NADMO Director

Dr Samuel Sarpong - NDC Vice Chairman and former Ashanti Regional Minister

Peter Bafemi Anala - Squadron Leader

Manin Twum-Ampadu - Flying Officer

Ernest Addo Mensah - Sergeant

Following the accident, 13 civilians from the nearby community of Sikaman-Brofoyedu immediately went to the site to assist in recovering the bodies.

Months after the bodies were buried, the community members were subsequently recognised by the President and stakeholders for their bravery, receiving a cash prize of GH¢100,000 and promises of employment.

Speaking to delegates of the party in the Ashanti Region as part of his "Thank You Tour" across the country, Asiedu Nketiah said he had been reliably informed by the Deputy Defence Minister, Ernest Yaw Brogya Genfi, that eight of the 13 brave individuals had been recruited into the GAF.

"Before coming here, Brogya informed me that eight people out of the 13 brave men have successfully been recruited into the Ghana Armed Forces and are currently undergoing military training,” he said.

Watch the X video below:

Netizens react to Asiedu Nketia's video

Asiedu Nketia's video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens. YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the responses below:

@ELEVATORS_10 said:

"Sounding as if you are been granted a favor when you are been recruited to serve the country!"

@KSnetne also said:

"That’s a powerful gesture. Recognizing those who assisted after the GAF Z9 Helicopter Crash by recruiting them into the Ghana Armed Forces shows appreciation for courage and patriotism. Moments like this remind people that service and sacrifice don’t go unnoticed."

@Lechiboroni commented:

"They should be part of the armed forces rescue team then."

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, Stan Dogbey, and others visit the late Dr Edward Omane Boamah's tomb on his 50th birthday. Photo credit: Obuobia Darko-Opoku/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Late Omane Boamah's friends visit his tomb

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that friends and government officials visited the tomb of late Defence Minister Dr Edward Omane Boamah to mark his 50th posthumous birthday.

The memorial, held on Friday, December 26, 2025, was led by prominent figures including Joyce Bawa Mogtari and Obuobia Darko-Opoku.

Dr Omane Boamah died in a military helicopter crash in August 2025, just months after being sworn in as Minister for Defence.

Source: YEN.com.gh