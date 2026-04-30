David Peter Bobie, a prominent elder at the Church of Pentecost branch in Konongo, Ashanti Region, has been arrested over his alleged involvement in Galamsey activities.

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David Peter Bobie: Konongo Pentecost Elder Reportedly Arrested Over Alleged Galamsey Involvement

Source: TikTok

The National Anti-Illegal Mining Operations Secretariat (NAIMOS) arrested David Peter Bobie, who also worked as a foreman of an illegal small-scale mining site at Akyem Morso, near Juaso in the Asante Akim South District of the Ashanti Region.

His arrest was carried out following an operation by NAIMOS security agents along the Kume River across the lands of Morso, Kyekyebiase, and Bimma.

According to reports, Bobie disclosed to security operatives that he was an elder of the Church of Pentecost during questioning after his arrest.

He is reported to have also confessed to being the foreman of the Galamsey site at Manso.

The TikTok video of Pentecost Elder David Peter Bobie's arrest is below:

Source: YEN.com.gh