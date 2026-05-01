Power has been restored nationwide after a fire at the Akosombo Dam disrupted electricity generation across parts of Ghana

Energy Minister Dr John Abdulai Jinapor confirmed that all generation units are back in service, praising engineers and agencies for their swift response

The development follows a visit by President John Dramani Mahama, who commended restoration efforts and described the incident as an opportunity

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Power has seemingly been restored across Ghana following a major disruption caused by a fire incident at the Akosombo Dam, which temporarily affected electricity generation in major parts of the country.

The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, announced that all generation units at the facility have now been successfully restored to service, bringing stability back to the national grid.

Power Crisis 'resolved' as all generation units at the Akosombo Dam restored following President John Mahama and Energy Minister, Dr John Jinapor's visit. Photo credit: John Abdulai Jinapor﻿/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a Facebook post on Friday, May 1, 2026, Dr Jinapor described the recovery effort as a significant achievement.

He consequently commended the engineers, technicians, and emergency response teams for their swift and coordinated response in bringing the generation units back online.

"Mission accomplished. All generation units are now back in service. In the face of a major system disruption, and against all odds, our engineers, technicians, and emergency teams worked around the clock to restore power and stabilise the grid," he wrote.

The outage, triggered by the fire incident, had raised concerns over power supply reliability, but authorities say the situation has now been fully resolved.

Energy Minister praises GRIDCo, ECG and VRA

Dr Jinapor praised the dedication and professionalism of personnel across key institutions, including the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), as well as other supporting agencies.

“Through their tireless work, discipline, and commitment to country, power has been restored and system stability secured,” he noted.

"I extend my sincere appreciation to the leadership and staff of GRIDCo, VRA, ECG, and all supporting agencies whose coordination made this possible," he added.

He further added that the incident demonstrates Ghana’s resilience and capacity to respond effectively to emergencies within the energy sector.

“This moment shows that even under pressure, Ghana can rely on the strength and skill of its people,” he said, concluding with a message of gratitude and national pride.

Meanwhile, authorities have not yet disclosed the cause of the fire, but investigations are expected to determine the source of the incident and prevent future occurrences.

See the Energy Minister's Facebook post below:

Mahama visits Akosombo Dam

The latest update by the Energy Minister comes after President John Dramani Mahama visited the Akosombo Dam on Thursday, April 30, 2026, to inspect the fire-damaged substation of the GRIDCo.

During the visit, President Mahama inspected ongoing restoration works and praised the VRA for its swift response in stabilising the situation, describing the fire outbreak at the Akosombo control room as an opportunity to modernise the facility.

He also expressed sympathy over the disruption but lauded the technical team for their quick efforts in restoring power generation. He noted that the response by the authority demonstrated strong institutional capacity.

Netizens praise gov't for 'resolving' power crisis

Following the Minister's announcement, some Ghanaians took to the comment section to praise the government for fixing the problem at the Akosombo Dam.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Wilfred Mabrey said:

"Kudos to you and the hard working team members."

@Nick Class also said:

"Thank you for your relentless efforts in restoring back power."

@Gary Emmanuel commented:

"Good job, But unfortunately, i still don't have light Hon."

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) successfully repaired a faulty underwater cable in the Donkorkrom District. Image credit: iStock

Source: Getty Images

Donkorkrom residents receive major power boost

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Donkorkrom finally breathed a sigh of relief after days in darkness, as power was restored following the repair of a faulty underwater cable.

The outage, which began on Monday, left the entire Afram Plains area in darkness, disrupting daily life and business activities across the district.

The Electricity Company of Ghana successfully fixed the damaged underwater cable, bringing electricity back to the affected communities after days of uncertainty.

Source: YEN.com.gh