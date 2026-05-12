Chief of Obengkrom Nana Kassim Okyere Obeng criticised President John Mahama over the crisis in the cocoa sector

Frustrated farmers noted worsening conditions under Mahama's leadership, demanding changes in governance

The member of parliament for the area, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, was accused of neglecting constituents after gaining political office

The Chief of Obengkrom, Nana Kassim Okyere Obeng, in the Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese Constituency of the Central Region, has expressed extreme displeasure at President John Mahama over the cocoa sector crisis.

Obeng described Mahama as a cheat who broke promises to farmers.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu and President John Mahama faced criticism over Ghana's cocoa sector crisis. Credit: Felix Kwakye Ofosu/John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

GhanaWeb reported that the chief was speaking during a tour organised by the Minority in Parliament over the weekend to engage cocoa-growing communities.

According to a video from the event, Obeng said farmers have realised that the president is a cheat.

"We have seen that he is someone who does not fulfil his promises."

He further urged the president to step down if he could not manage the country.

The chief also attacked the Member of Parliament for the area, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, accusing him of neglecting constituents.

"Our MP, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, is also deceitful. Before he became an MP, we used to communicate frequently, but now when I send him messages, he does not even respond."

What is happening in Ghana's cocoa sector?

Reuters reported that some of Ghana's farmers have not been paid, and investments in the next harvest are at risk as international traders refuse to pay the upfront sums to the Cocobod.

The revamped system, introduced for the 2024/25 season, shifted the burden of pre-financing purchases from the country's cocoa board to international traders.

Under the previous system that had been in place for three decades, the government raised funds annually via syndicated loans and disbursed them to the licensed buying companies, which in turn bought beans from farmers and delivered them to the regulator for onward sale to the international markets.

Ghanaian cocoa farmers are yet to be paid by the state for the recent harvests, sparking concern about the role of Cocobod. Credit: Sia KAMBOU/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Abbey has admitted that delays in paying farmers stem from the collapse of a syndicated loan that financed cocoa purchases over the last 32 years.

As a remedy, the government cut its farmgate cocoa price paid to farmers to spur more demand, and announced a new financing model for bean purchases.

Reuters reported that the new financing model will rely on domestic cocoa bonds, issued and managed by the Ghana Cocoa Board, with repayments tied to sales proceeds within the same crop year.

Most recently, reports indicated that the Producer Buying Company is unable to purchase cocoa from farmers after accumulating $60 million in debt.

Reuters reported that these debts have left it facing an asset seizure.

COCOBOD slashes salaries amid cocoa sector crisis

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Cocoa Board (Cocobod) announced salary reductions for its executive management in response to ongoing liquidity challenges within the cocoa sector.

The underfire board said the pay cuts will take immediate effect and will remain in place for the remainder of the 2025/2026 season.

Source: YEN.com.gh