Captain Smart has announced what he describes as a “transformation” agenda, framing it as a bold shift aimed at driving national change in Ghana

He said the decision was taken out of duty rather than personal ambition, insisting that the current system has “failed” and must be replaced

Declaring that he has “crossed the Rubicon,” he urged the public to judge him by results, promising that his impact will be measured by “transformed lives”

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Ghanaian media personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, has announced what he describes as a major personal and civic shift, unveiling a new “transformation” political agenda he says is aimed at reshaping Ghana’s future.

The declaration, shared on Thursday, May 14, 2026, and posted via Onua TV’s official Instagram page, sets out what he calls a decisive break from the status quo and a commitment to national change.

Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart, declares a new ‘transformation’ political agenda. Photo credit: Onua TV/Facebook.

Source: Instagram

In a statement titled “A Declaration of Transformation”, Captain Smart outlined his intention to pursue what he describes as a historic mission focused on national renewal.

He framed the move as a response to what he sees as a growing demand for change.

Captain Smart's move driven by duty not ambition

According to him, the decision was not motivated by personal ambition or gain, but rather a sense of responsibility.

“Yesterday [Wednesday, May 13, 2026] I made one of the boldest and most strategic decisions of my life. It was not made lightly. It was not made in haste. It was made because it was NECESSARY. It was made because the status quo has FAILED,” the statement read.

The media personality further indicated that he had rejected easier or more comfortable alternatives, stressing that his choice was final and irreversible.

He stated, “I have crossed the Rubicon. There is no turning back.”

He also positioned his message as a call for tangible change rather than promises, arguing that public frustration must be met with decisive action.

“When the people cry out for change, you don’t give them rhetoric, you give them REVOLUTION.”

Captain Smart urged the public to evaluate him based on results rather than statements, insisting that his success would be measured by real-world impact.

Read the statement on IG below:

Captain Smart to demonstrate against US Embassy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Captain Smart had raised concerns over his intentions and plans regarding the US Embassy in Accra.

This came after he accused the embassy of racism and planned to lead a massive demonstration.

Ghanaians who took to the comments section of the video shared varied opinions on the treatment of visa applicants.

Source: YEN.com.gh