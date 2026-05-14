A wave of arrests involving prominent members and supporters of the New Patriotic Party has triggered a national debate on political freedom

Several individuals, including party officials, media personalities and social media commentators, have been detained over varied allegations

The opposition has condemned the developments, describing them as politically motivated and raising concerns about selective justice

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Since the transition of power to the administration of John Dramani Mahama, a series of high-profile arrests involving prominent members of the New Patriotic Party has ignited a fierce national debate regarding political freedom and the rule of law.

Since 2025, security agencies have detained several figures linked to the New Patriotic Party, citing allegations ranging from the publication of false news to offensive conduct.

Abronye DC, Okatakyie Afrifa, Baba Amando, and other NPP bigwigs who have been arrested since President John Mahama assumed office in 2025. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

These legal actions, according to a publication seen on GhanaWeb on Thursday, May 13, 2026, have drawn sharp criticism from the opposition, who claim the state is being used to silence dissenting voices.

High-profile arrests of NPP members

Among the most notable cases is that of Kwame Baffoe, also known as Abronye DC, the Bono Regional Chairman. He was re-arrested on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, shortly after being granted bail for a previous incident.

His legal troubles stem from allegations of offensive conduct and making statements deemed likely to incite fear and panic.

In a similar vein, controversial media personality Okatakyie Afrifa was abruptly detained by security operatives in March 2025.

Although he was later released following legal intervention, the incident was described by the New Patriotic Party as “unlawful.”

NPP members arrested over social media activity

The crackdown has also extended to local party organisers and social media influencers. In April 2026, Abubakar Yakubu, known as Baba Amando, the Sunyani East Communications Officer, was arrested for allegedly sharing derogatory images of the President.

The Agona West Constituency Organiser, David Essandoh, was also picked up by armed officers following a social media post concerning the country’s power crisis, in which he reportedly wrote, “dumsor is back.”

Additionally, TikTok personality Prince Ofori, known as Fante Comedy, faced arrest in August 2025 for alleged false news relating to a military helicopter crash.

Pro-NPP media figures and supporters targeted

Journalists and supporters have not been exempt from the recent wave of detentions. Gordon Asare Bediako, a journalist with Wontumi TV, was detained over claims involving the Special Prosecutor.

At the same time, his colleague Akyenkwa Nana Kofi Asare was arrested for on-air comments regarding the President’s alleged link to a fatal helicopter accident.

Alfred Kumi was also apprehended by the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) after calling for the dissolution of a committee investigating the Chief Justice.

Similarly, Mohammed Amadou Zakou was detained after posting comments on Facebook regarding Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

NPP leadership condemns arrests

The New Patriotic Party leadership has condemned the detentions, framing them as a coordinated effort to intimidate its membership.

During the height of the arrests, the party’s leadership and various civil society groups raised concerns about selective justice.

The debate intensified as figures within the party argued that the law was being applied unevenly. Commenting on the situation, critics have questioned whether “not all Ghanaians are equal before the law,” a sentiment that continues to echo through the ongoing political discourse.

NPP social media activist summoned by CID

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that NPP social media activist, Nana Addo Nyame, had reportedly been summoned by the CID to appear at its headquarters on May 14, 2026.

The summons was said to be allegedly linked to alleged comments he made about the Krontihene of Akyem Asuom, Nana Boadi Amponim Obo-Dade III,

The development came amid rising political tensions following recent remarks involving the traditional leader and NPP flagbearer Dr Mahamudu Bawumia,

Source: YEN.com.gh