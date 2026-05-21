The family of Charles Henry Amissah has filed a GH¢20 million lawsuit against three hospitals, medical staff and the Attorney General over alleged negligence

The suit claims he was denied emergency care at multiple facilities despite arriving alive and in critical condition after a road accident

A government committee has since found that lapses in emergency response contributed to his death, with the family seeking justice and accountability

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The family of the late Charles Henry Amissah has filed a GH¢20 million lawsuit at the High Court in Accra, alleging medical negligence following his death after a road accident in February 2026.

According to a publication sighted on Citinewsroom on Thursday, ay 21, 2026, the suit names the Ghana Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, several doctors and nurses attached to the facilities, as well as the Attorney General’s Department.

Charles Amissah’s family files GH¢20 million suit against 3 hospitals, doctors and AG over his death. Photo credit: Citinewsroom & Greater Accra Regional Hospital.

Source: UGC

Background to Charles Amissah unfortunate demise

According to court documents, Charles Amissah, a 29-year-old electronic and automation engineer, was involved in a hit-and-run accident on the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass at about 10:30 p.m. on February 6, 2026.

After he failed to return home, his family reported him missing. Four days later, police informed them that an unidentified accident victim had been taken to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

The family later discovered his body at the hospital mortuary in a decomposing state, reportedly left outside the cold room.

Allegations Of Negligence

The suit, filed by Dr Matilda Amissah, sister of the deceased and a medical doctor, targets three major health facilities, several healthcare professionals and the Attorney General. She is acting as administratrix of her brother’s estate.

Suing as administratrix of the estate of Charles Henry Amissah, Dr Amissah claims the National Ambulance Service transported him to the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but he was allegedly denied treatment at all three due to lack of bed space.

Despite appeals from ambulance personnel for emergency care, she said no stabilisation was reportedly provided to her late brother.

He was pronounced dead hours later after suffering cardiac arrest. The family argues he could have survived with timely intervention.

A government committee found lapses in emergency response contributed to his death. Dr Matilda Amissah is seeking damages, citing emotional and financial hardship. Defendants have eight days to respond or risk default judgment.

Doctors, nurses cited in Charles Amissah's death

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Akosa Committee had named four doctors and 3 nurses for failing to provide emergency care to hit-and-run victim Charles Amissah.

Investigation findings indicated that emergency medical technicians lacked critical life-support training and acted as "couriers" rather than lifesavers.

The report recommended that the identified medical staff be referred to regulatory bodies like the Medical and Dental Council for disciplinary action.

Source: YEN.com.gh