Ghana’s Parliament Ranked Second Most Open in Africa

Majority Leader Mahama Ayariga has claimed that the Parliament of Ghana is currently ranked the second most open legislature in Africa

He attributed the achievement to ongoing reforms, including expanded media engagement and the introduction of live broadcasts of parliamentary proceedings

Ayariga expressed optimism that continued improvements could help Ghana climb to the top position in future continental rankings

The Majority Leader in Parliament, Mahama Ayariga, has said that Parliament of Ghana is currently ranked as the second most open legislature in Africa, citing significant improvements in transparency and public access.

He made the remarks at a Leadership Media Briefing on Friday, May 22, 2026, when Parliament resumed sitting.

Ghana’s Parliament, led by the Majority Leader, Mahama Ayariga, and the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, ranked second most open in Africa. Photo credit: Parliament of Ghana/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, he noted that reforms aimed at improving public engagement have strengthened parliamentary openness.

Mahama Ayariga highlighted the introduction of live television coverage of parliamentary proceedings as a key development enhancing transparency.

He said this has enabled citizens to follow debates and decisions in real time, improving accountability.

Ranking debates and classification issues

The Majority Leader also acknowledged ongoing discussions about how African parliaments are compared, particularly differences between unicameral and bicameral systems, which may affect rankings.

“In Africa, we are one of the most open parliaments. In fact, we are number two in Africa. I believe that our aspiration is that we become number one in Africa,” he said.

Ayariga added that Ghana’s unicameral structure and reforms contribute to its strong standing.

“There is an issue whether we should be put in the category of those who practise the bicameral parliament. We have a unicameral Parliament. But they have number one, and we followed,” he said.

He expressed optimism that continued reforms and live broadcasts could further improve Ghana’s ranking in future assessments.

Minority vows to block new taxes

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had vowed to resist any new taxes or levies, citing the ongoing economic hardship facing Ghanaians.

Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei criticised the government’s tax approach, describing its reforms as slow and largely ineffective.

The caucus insisted that policies should focus on easing the burden on citizens rather than introducing additional financial pressures.

Source: YEN.com.gh