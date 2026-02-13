Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu are responding to treatment after being involved in an accident

A viral video showed the two being airlifted from the crash scene to Accra for urgent medical attention

The incident has sparked reactions online, with many Ghanaians wishing them well and calling for improved healthcare facilities and better roads

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Deputy Minister for Communications, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, are responding to treatment at the hospital following an accident on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

The NDC appointees were on their way to commemorate the 40th anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education in the Upper West Region when the incident occurred.

Education Minister, Haruna Iddrisu, and Deputy Communication Minister, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, airlifted to Accra for medical attention after their accident.

A video of the devastating incident, capturing the moment they were airlifted from the accident scene to Accra for medical attention, has surfaced on social media.

The trending video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, showed Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu being carried from a mangled four-wheel-drive vehicle and transferred into a waiting aircraft for medical care in the capital.

The aircraft was parked on a large sandy field along the Bolgatanga–Tumu road, with a crowd standing nearby as the rescue team airlifted the two ministers of state.

Netizens react to Haruna Iddrisu's accident video

The video has attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media. While many wished the ministers a speedy recovery, others called for the construction of modern hospitals across the country to ensure that emergency medical care is readily available during such incidents.

Some commenters also called for the roads in the region to be fixed.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@___COURAGE_said:

"Imagine if we had an ultra-modern hospital like UGMC in Tamale."

@_darrelSalary99 also said:

"Senior Tamale is far. Imagine Upper West had a “UGMC-type” facility in addition to the New Regional Hospital."

@ExPatangP commented:

"Know your size in the country. And drive accordingly. If you wouldn’t be airlifted within thirty mins, apply your sense. Don’t speed like you’re in a movie. If the hospital in Bolga wasn’t good enough for him, it's not good enough for you either. Be safe out there."

@MARFO_AA also commented:

"These same MPs and ministers were forcing doctors to go and work in the hospitals in the north, but these same MPs and ministers don’t want to receive treatment there. Hypocrites. These men are from the north as well."

@Avatabenda wrote:

"Instead of constructing hospitals like the ones in Accra, you ignore the northern region. Politicians."

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo's old prophecy resurfaces after Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu's accident on Thursday, February 12, 2026.

Prophecy about Haruna Iddrisu's accident surfaces

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo's old doom prophecy had resurfaced after Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Adams Sukparu's car accident.

In a September 2025 video, the renowned Ghanaian prophet predicted impending danger on the lives of two high-profile cabinet ministers and MPs

Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo also detailed his plan to intercede and pray for the safety of the two politicians whom he saw in his vision

