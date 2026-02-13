How Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu and Sukparu Were Airlifted to Accra for Medical Attention
- Haruna Iddrisu and Deputy Communications Minister Mohammed Adam Sukparu are responding to treatment after being involved in an accident
- A viral video showed the two being airlifted from the crash scene to Accra for urgent medical attention
- The incident has sparked reactions online, with many Ghanaians wishing them well and calling for improved healthcare facilities and better roads
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, and the Deputy Minister for Communications, Mohammed Adam Sukparu, are responding to treatment at the hospital following an accident on Thursday, February 12, 2026.
The NDC appointees were on their way to commemorate the 40th anniversary celebrations of Tumu College of Education and Jahan College of Education in the Upper West Region when the incident occurred.
Apostle Kwarteng's 2025 doom prophecy re-emerges after Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu's accident
A video of the devastating incident, capturing the moment they were airlifted from the accident scene to Accra for medical attention, has surfaced on social media.
The trending video, shared on X (formerly Twitter) by @SIKAOFFICIAL1, showed Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Sukparu being carried from a mangled four-wheel-drive vehicle and transferred into a waiting aircraft for medical care in the capital.
The aircraft was parked on a large sandy field along the Bolgatanga–Tumu road, with a crowd standing nearby as the rescue team airlifted the two ministers of state.
Watch the X video below:
Netizens react to Haruna Iddrisu's accident video
The video has attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media. While many wished the ministers a speedy recovery, others called for the construction of modern hospitals across the country to ensure that emergency medical care is readily available during such incidents.
Some commenters also called for the roads in the region to be fixed.
YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:
@___COURAGE_said:
"Imagine if we had an ultra-modern hospital like UGMC in Tamale."
@_darrelSalary99 also said:
"Senior Tamale is far. Imagine Upper West had a “UGMC-type” facility in addition to the New Regional Hospital."
@ExPatangP commented:
"Know your size in the country. And drive accordingly. If you wouldn’t be airlifted within thirty mins, apply your sense. Don’t speed like you’re in a movie. If the hospital in Bolga wasn’t good enough for him, it's not good enough for you either. Be safe out there."
@MARFO_AA also commented:
"These same MPs and ministers were forcing doctors to go and work in the hospitals in the north, but these same MPs and ministers don’t want to receive treatment there. Hypocrites. These men are from the north as well."
@Avatabenda wrote:
"Instead of constructing hospitals like the ones in Accra, you ignore the northern region. Politicians."
Prophecy about Haruna Iddrisu's accident surfaces
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo's old doom prophecy had resurfaced after Haruna Iddrisu and Mohammed Adams Sukparu's car accident.
In a September 2025 video, the renowned Ghanaian prophet predicted impending danger on the lives of two high-profile cabinet ministers and MPs
Apostle Nana Kwarteng Amanfo also detailed his plan to intercede and pray for the safety of the two politicians whom he saw in his vision
JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.