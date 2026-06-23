A disturbing CCTV video has captured two Ghanaian nationals and children held at gunpoint during an armed robbery in South Africa

The footage shows armed men storming the premises, restraining the victims with cable ties and tape before looting the store

The incident on June 21, 2026, has sparked concern amid rising reports of attacks on foreign-owned businesses within the country

A troubling CCTV video has emerged online showing the moment two Ghanaian nationals, along with young children, were subjected to an armed robbery at a shop in South Africa.

The circulating footage captures what is understood to be an aggressive raid on a commercial premises reportedly run by expatriates.

CCTV captures armed robbers attacking Ghanaian shop owners and children in South Africa. Photo credit: @eddie_wrt /X.

Source: Twitter

In the recording, two armed men enter the shop and immediately confront a Ghanaian man and woman believed to be operating the business.

According to a report sighted on GhanaWeb, the assailants force both adults to the ground, pulling the accompanying children down with them.

While holding the victims at gunpoint, one of the attackers is seen producing plastic cable ties to restrain the Ghanaian couple, binding their hands behind their backs.

The robbers then use adhesive tape to gag the victims, preventing them from calling for help.

After securing those inside the shop, the attackers proceed to ransack the premises and seize various valuables before fleeing the scene.

According to timestamps visible on the security footage, the incident occurred on 21 June 2026 at around 7:00 pm local time.

The video further shows the male victim managing to free himself from his restraints and rushing out of the shop in pursuit of the fleeing suspects.

The female victim is later seen also breaking free and calling out for assistance.

The incident comes amid reported concerns about rising criminal activity affecting foreign-owned businesses in parts of South Africa, as tensions continue to be discussed in relation to a June 30, 2026, deadline reportedly issued by local anti-immigration groups calling for foreigners to leave the country.

Watch the video on X below:

Ghanaian in South Africa sleeps on streets

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian salon owner lost everything in anti-immigrant attack and was living on the streets with her son.

Adjei faced xenophobia despite her long-standing ties to South Africa, dating back to when she was a child.

Violence against African migrants has escalated, causing deaths and diplomatic tensions across the continent.

Source: YEN.com.gh