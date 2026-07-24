Former Legal Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, publicly called out Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson over unpaid arrears

Essuman said staff who served the previous Presidency have not received entitlements that fell due in January 2025

The complaint came hours after Ato Forson presented Ghana's mid-year budget review to Parliament on July 23, 2026

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Former Legal Advisor to President Akufo-Addo, Kow Essuman, has publicly called on Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson to settle outstanding salary arrears owed to staff who served at the Presidency under the previous administration.

Essuman raised the issue on Facebook on Thursday, July 23, 2026, shortly after Forson delivered Ghana's mid-year budget review to Parliament, the fourth such presentation by the Finance Minister since taking office.

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s former Jubilee House staff appeals to Finance Minister, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson. Photo credit: Kow Essuman & Cassiel Ato Forson/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Arrears dates back to January 2025

According to Essuman, the entitlements in question became due in January 2025, yet the current government has made no move to settle them despite having presented multiple budgets.

He noted that the current Presidency staff are being paid their entitlements, while those who served the last administration continue to wait.

"Mr. Finance Minister, Hon. Ato Forson, reading FOUR budgets including two mid-year reviews without paying the staff of the Presidency, who served the last administration their arrears and entitlements which fell due in January 2025, and yet paying the current staff of the Presidency, is utterly UNREASONABLE," Essuman wrote.

Forson's mid-year budget presentation on July 23 outlined what the government described as broad macroeconomic recovery, covering fiscal consolidation, monetary policy developments and infrastructure progress.

It was against this backdrop of a government projecting financial stability that Essuman chose to make his grievance public, arguing the timing made the continued non-payment all the more difficult to justify.

No response from the Finance Ministry had been issued at the time Essuman published his post.

Read the Facebook post below:

Key highlights from 2026 mid-year budget review

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson presented the mid-year budget review in Parliament on July 23.

Ghana's real GDP grew 6.4% in Q1 2026, surpassing the 4.8% full-year floor, while headline inflation fell from 13.7% to 5.3%.

The government introduced no new taxes and sought no additional appropriations, yet non-oil tax revenue ros e to 13.1% of GDP.

Source: YEN.com.gh