The family of the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo has rejected claims that Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo is the rightful successor to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission

They insisted that the late founder revoked his earlier succession decision in 2024 and introduced a new leadership framework that excludes him

The family has also cautioned the public against engaging in any dealings with Israel Safo in relation to the church’s assets

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The family of the late Apostle Emeritus Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Safo has publicly dismissed assertions that his son, Israel Nana Kwadwo Safo, is the rightful successor to lead the Kristo Asafo Mission.

This objection follows the official installation of Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena I as the new leader of the organisation by the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana.

Legal battle looms as Safo family rejects Nana Kwadwo as the Kristo Asafo Mission successor. Photo credit: Nana Kwadwo Safo/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The church announced the appointment on its official Facebook page on Sunday, June 21, 2026, sharing a congratulatory post and a video capturing his assumption of office.

In a formal statement released on Monday, June 22, 2026, the Kwadwo Safo family explained that, whilst the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo had named Israel Safo as his successor in 2017, granting him leadership over both the church and its associated business entities, that authority was subsequently withdrawn.

According to the family, several enterprises under the Kristo Asafo umbrella suffered severe downturns during Israel Safo’s management, resulting in the collapse of some businesses and leaving others on the verge of ruin.

In a report sighted on Citinewsroom, the family claimed that modifications were made to the church’s foundational doctrines and that Israel Safo increasingly acted in a manner that disregarded the explicit instructions of the founder.

“These developments prompted Apostle Kwadwo Safo to revoke the mandate granted to his son in 2024 and to remove the provisions conferring that authority from the church’s governing framework,” the statement said.

The family’s statement further revealed that the late founder later designated Sarah Adwoa Safo, the former Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, as Head of the Kwadwo Safo Family, whilst establishing a new succession pathway within the Kristo Asafo Mission.

“The succession framework was amended and explicitly excluded Mr Israel Safo from consideration for the leadership position,” the family stated.

Emphasising their stance, the family clarified that they do not recognise any installation or takeover of leadership by Israel Safo, as it directly goes against the final directives established by the late Apostle Kwadwo Safo.

Public warned against transactions with Nana Kwadwo

Consequently, the family has distanced itself from any claims by Israel Safo that he is acting on behalf of, or with the approval of, the Kwadwo Safo Family.

Members of the public have also been cautioned against entering into any business dealings or transactions with Israel Safo that purport to represent the interests, assets, governance, or operations of either the Kristo Asafo Mission or the Kwadwo Safo Family.

Reiterating their resolve, the family stated their commitment to protecting the final wishes, legacy, and properties of the late Apostle Emeritus Prof. Ing. Kwadwo Safo, adding that they are prepared to pursue all necessary legal channels to defend them.

Facts about Adwoa Safo's shooting incident

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo was allegedly caught up in a shooting incident while attempting to serve injunction papers.

The family claimed armed men opened fire during the confrontation at a property linked to Israel Kwadwo Safo Akofena.

She is reported to be in stable condition and responding to treatment, while the matter has been handed to law police for investigation.

Source: YEN.com.gh