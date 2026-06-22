The brother of former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo has opened up on the current state of the NPP in the aftermath of the shooting

In a video, he shared further details of what transpired when the former Minister went to the scene of the residence

Police have meanwhile commenced investigations to establish what led to the reported exchange of gunfire at the residence

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New details have been shared on the current health condition of the former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @khodedmedia_, Junior, a brother of the embattled NPP stalwart, speaking to the media, disclosed that Adwoa Safo was recovering.

Former MP Sarah Adwoa Safo's brother shares an update on her health following a shooting incident. Image credit: @khodedmedia/TikTok, adwoasafo/Facebook

Source: Facebook

He alleged that the MP was shot at 48 times and was bleeding profusely prior to being sent to the hospital.

The young man expressed joy that none of the bullets hit a major organ and that his sister is undergoing treatment.

"If you are shot at 48 times and miraculously you are able to survive, that should tell that God's hands are on you. So Honourable Adwoa Safo is recovering nicely. We give thanks to God. We thank God the gunshots did not cause severe damage because she was bleeding profusely. I was there myself and picked her up to the hospital. So if she is still undergoing treatment, we will only thank God. Definitely, Adwoa will recover."

The video concluded with Junior sharing Adwoa Safo's resolve to give Apostle Safo Kantanka a befitting burial.

Two Kristo Asafo Members drag the church and four others to court over its leadership succession following the death of Apostle Kwadwo Safo. Photo credit: @kantankatv

Source: Facebook

Investigations underway after Adwoa Safo's shooting

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the shooting incident to establish a clear timeline of events and determine the circumstances surrounding the confrontation.

Several individuals have already been questioned as part of the ongoing probe.

For many observers, the footage represents only one piece of a larger story that investigators will need to piece together.

The incident remains a subject of intense public interest, with many Ghanaians keenly monitoring developments and awaiting further updates from law enforcement authorities.

Osebo slams Nana Akofena

A longtime friend of the Safo Kantanka family, Osebo the Zaraman, has lashed out at Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena over the ongoing family and church succession dispute.

Speaking in a TikTok video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the fashion icon, who seemed visibly displeased, accused Nana Kwadwo Safo Akofena of defying his late father's wish by refusing to apologise to the church before his passing.

He questioned the sense in fighting over properties that could not follow anyone to the grave.

Watch the TikTok video of Adwoa Safo's brother sharing an update on her health:

Kristo Asafo members sue over succession dispute

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that two members of the Kristo Asafo Mission of Ghana had filed a lawsuit against the church and four others over the leadership succession dispute.

Kweku Agyenim Boateng and Seth Appiah Richard Brown, aka Osebo, filed the suit at the Accra High Court. The writ, filed on June 18, 2026, seeks the enforcement of constitutional provisions governing succession to the church's leadership.

Source: YEN.com.gh