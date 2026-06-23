Ghanaian consumers will face higher utility bills from July 1, 2026, after the PURC approved new tariffs increments

The Commission attributed the adjustment to economic factors such as exchange rate fluctuations, inflation

It said the review is necessary to prevent tariff erosion and ensure sustainable service delivery by utility providers

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Ghanaian consumers are set to pay more for electricity and water from next month following the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission’s (PURC) third-quarter tariff review.

Effective July 1, 2026, electricity tariffs will increase by 3.49 per cent across all consumer categories, while water charges will go up by 0.85 per cent.

Electricity up by 3.49%, water increased by 0.85% as the PURC announces new charges. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

The PURC explained that the mandatory quarterly adjustments are designed to reflect changing economic conditions affecting utility service providers.

According to a report sighted on Citinewsroom, key factors informing the latest review include fluctuations in the cedi-to-US dollar exchange rate, prevailing inflation levels, the national electricity generation mix, and natural gas production costs.

For the purpose of the calculation, the regulator applied a weighted average exchange rate of GHS 11.2228 to one US dollar, alongside a three-month average inflation rate of 3.43 per cent.

Impacts of tariff increments on consumers

The adjustments will have a direct impact on domestic consumers. Low-income lifeline electricity users, who consume up to 30 kilowatt-hours per month, will see their tariff rise from 86.9Gp to 89.93Gp per kilowatt-hour.

Similarly, lifeline water consumers will pay more, with rates increasing from 593.49Gp to 598.54Gp per cubic metre.

The PURC said the revised tariffs are necessary to prevent tariff erosion and ensure the financial sustainability of utility service providers.

It further assured the public that it will maintain strict oversight to guarantee reliable service delivery and value for money for consumers despite the upward adjustment.

ECG announces dumsor across Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced scheduled maintenance across parts of Accra and Ashanti on Tuesday, 23 June 2026.

The exercise would affect several communities, including Odorkor, Awoshie, Pentecost University, Manhyia and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, multiple unplanned outages caused by broken poles, cable faults and other network failures have left additional communities across the country.

Source: YEN.com.gh