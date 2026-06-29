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Fire Outbreak at Accra’s Kwame Nkrumah Circle Amid Heavy Monday Morning Downpour
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Fire Outbreak at Accra’s Kwame Nkrumah Circle Amid Heavy Monday Morning Downpour

by  Salifu Bagulube Moro
2 min read
  • A fire broke out at Accra’s Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Monday morning, adding to the chaos caused by severe flooding from a heavy downpour
  • The dual disaster disrupted traffic and created a major emergency situation at the busy transport hub during rush hour on June 29, 2026
  • Emergency services were deployed, but the cause of the fire and any possible casualties remain unconfirmed

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A devastating fire broke out at a section of Accra’s bustling Kwame Nkrumah Circle on Monday morning, compounding the chaos caused by a severe downpour that flooded parts of the capital.

The incident, which occurred during the early morning rush hour on June 29, 2026, was captured in footage shared by broadcaster GHOne TV.

A fire outbreak, Accra’s Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra floods, Flooding in Ghana, heavy downpour
Fire outbreak at Accra’s Kwame Nkrumah Circle amid the heavy Monday morning downpour. Photo credit: Ghana National Fire Service & GHOne TV/Facebook.
Source: UGC

The video showed thick, dark smoke billowing into the sky, contrasting sharply with the torrential rain falling across the metropolis.

The heavy downpour had already submerged local roads and paralysed traffic before the blaze erupted.

Read also

Ghana weather alert: Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, June 29

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The simultaneous occurrence of a severe flood and a major fire created an unprecedented dual emergency for local residents and business owners at this critical transport and commercial hub.

Kwame Nkrumah Circle is historically prone to flash flooding, but the sudden blaze amid the deluge raised immediate concerns about infrastructure safety.

Emergency services, including the Ghana National Fire Service, were deployed to combat the blaze.

The exact cause of the fire, the extent of the damage, and any potential casualties have not yet been officially confirmed.

Watch the Facebook video below:

155 to be demolition

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that severe weekend floods in Ghana’s Central Region led to the identification of 155 unsafe buildings marked for demolition.

The disaster had claimed 18 lives and displaced 377 residents, prompting urgent interventions by authorities.

Emergency demolitions and drainage improvement plans were underway as officials move to prevent further loss of life during the rainy season.

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Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Salifu Bagulube Moro avatar

Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.

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