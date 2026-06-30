ECG Releases List of Areas in Ashanti Region to Face 8-Hour Power Outage on July 1
- The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced an eight-hour planned power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 1, 2026
- The outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is expected to affect several communities, including the Kumasi Station and surrounding areas
- Residents have been advised to prepare ahead of the interruption as the utility company works to improve service reliability
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned eight-hour power interruption in parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to facilitate emergency maintenance works aimed at improving service reliability.
According to a notice issued by the utility provider on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and forms part of efforts to enhance efficiency and strengthen power distribution infrastructure across affected communities.
Affected areas
The scheduled maintenance will impact several communities, including Dunkwa Soro, Zongo, Kadadwen, Pokukrom, Akyempim, Boabenso, Amponyasi, Kyekyewere, Kumasi Station, Accra Town, Abankesieso, Low Cost, Atechem, Agyempaboa, Ayanfuri, Burgers Estate, Mfuom Town, Power Line, Bebianiha, Rakia Junction, and surrounding areas.
Residents and businesses in the affected locations are expected to experience temporary power interruptions during the period of the exercise.
The Kumasi-based utility company apologised for any inconvenience the outage may cause and urged consumers to take necessary precautions ahead of the scheduled maintenance.
Read the statement from the ECG on Facebook below:
ECG shut down Mallam and Achimota substations
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a torrential rainfall across the Greater Accra Region had led to an emergency shutdown of electricity supply from key distribution hubs.
GRIDCo and ECG said the precautionary measure was taken after flooding compromised critical power infrastructure and posed safety risks.
Technical teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage as efforts continue to restore supply once conditions stabilize.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.