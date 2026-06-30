The Electricity Company of Ghana has announced an eight-hour planned power outage in parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 1, 2026

The outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and is expected to affect several communities, including the Kumasi Station and surrounding areas

Residents have been advised to prepare ahead of the interruption as the utility company works to improve service reliability

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a planned eight-hour power interruption in parts of the Ashanti Region on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, to facilitate emergency maintenance works aimed at improving service reliability.

According to a notice issued by the utility provider on Tuesday, June 30, 2026, the outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and forms part of efforts to enhance efficiency and strengthen power distribution infrastructure across affected communities.

ECG releases list of areas in Ashanti Region to face 8-hour power outage on July 1, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Affected areas

The scheduled maintenance will impact several communities, including Dunkwa Soro, Zongo, Kadadwen, Pokukrom, Akyempim, Boabenso, Amponyasi, Kyekyewere, Kumasi Station, Accra Town, Abankesieso, Low Cost, Atechem, Agyempaboa, Ayanfuri, Burgers Estate, Mfuom Town, Power Line, Bebianiha, Rakia Junction, and surrounding areas.

Residents and businesses in the affected locations are expected to experience temporary power interruptions during the period of the exercise.

The Kumasi-based utility company apologised for any inconvenience the outage may cause and urged consumers to take necessary precautions ahead of the scheduled maintenance.

Read the statement from the ECG on Facebook below:

ECG shut down Mallam and Achimota substations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a torrential rainfall across the Greater Accra Region had led to an emergency shutdown of electricity supply from key distribution hubs.

GRIDCo and ECG said the precautionary measure was taken after flooding compromised critical power infrastructure and posed safety risks.

Technical teams are currently assessing the extent of the damage as efforts continue to restore supply once conditions stabilize.

Source: YEN.com.gh