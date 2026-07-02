The Ministry of Communication has ordered Ghana Digital Centres Limited to immediately reverse a suspension of all staff contracts

GDCL management has been summoned to the Ministry on July 2, 2026 for discussions following the controversial circular

The Ministry noted the suspension came at a difficult time, with many GDCL staff personally affected by floods on June 29

Ghana's Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has ordered Ghana Digital Centres Limited to reverse its decision to suspend all staff employment contracts, describing the move in the strongest possible terms.

In a statement dated July 1, 2026, the Minister, Samuel Nartey George, said it had become aware of a circular issued by GDCL management announcing the temporary suspension of contracts pending a comprehensive assessment of the organisation.

Samuel Nartey George orders GDCL to reverse its staff contract suspension. Photo credit: Samuel Nartey George/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The Ministry made clear it takes a "very strong view" of the directive and has instructed management to rescind it without delay. GDCL workers have been asked to treat the circular as void.

Sam George summons GDCL management

GDCL management has been invited to meet with the Ministry on July 2, 2026 to discuss the matter.

The meeting follows a visit by Sam George to the Centre on June 30, during which an assessment was conducted of damage caused by flooding to the facility and the businesses operating within its premises.

The Ministry said the discussions would help establish the full extent of the damage and determine the path forward.

Sam George says floods worsens staff hardship

The Ministry noted that the timing of GDCL's suspension circular made the situation particularly troubling, as a significant number of staff were already dealing with the personal impact of flooding that struck on June 29, 2026.

The statement expressed solidarity with affected workers and all personnel across the Ministry's agencies.

No further details about the scope of the flood damage to the GDCL facility were provided at the time of publication.

Read the statement from the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations on Facebook below:

Minority demands dissolution of flood taskforce

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Minority in Parliament had called for the dissolution and a full parliamentary probe into a presidential anti-flood task force led by Stan Dogbe

The opposition said the committee, established in March 2025 to address Accra’s drainage challenges, has failed to deliver meaningful results.

They also urged emergency health measures to prevent disease outbreaks, while government officials cite record rainfall as a key contributing factor.

Source: YEN.com.gh