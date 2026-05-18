Samuel Nartey George has dismissed allegations of financial misconduct at the Ministry of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations

He described them as “flawed” and misleading, insisting that all expenditure under his leadership follows strict parliamentary approvals

The Minister further maintained that his record in public financial oversight makes any suggestion of corruption unfounded

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has dismissed claims of alleged financial impropriety at his ministry, describing the allegations as “flawed” and misleading.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Monday May 18, 2026, Sam George said he had seen a few posts circulating on social media suggesting financial malfeasance within the ministry, but insisted that all government expenditure under his watch strictly follows approved budgetary processes.

Sam George rejects allegations of financial misconduct at Communications Ministry. Photo credit: Hon. Samuel Nartey George﻿/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

He explained that under the government’s “Reset Agenda”, all public spending must be backed by a Parliament-approved budget line before any procurement can proceed.

According to him, the Minister for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, would not issue any Commitment Authorisation unless such conditions are met.

The Communications Minister, who doubles as the MP for Ningo-Prampram, further noted that his Chief Director had submitted a request for Commitment Authorisation as part of fiscal discipline measures aimed at securing the release of budget-approved funds from the Ministry of Finance.

He added that the ministry was currently at different stages of obtaining Commitment Authorisation, Public Procurement Authority approvals, and disbursement of funds across various budget lines.

Read the Facebook post below:

Sam George emphasises on transparency and accountability

Emphasising transparency and accountability, the Minister stated that the ministry was guided by “the highest standards of integrity” in its operations.

He also pushed back strongly against suggestions of corruption, saying critics were attempting to manufacture controversy where none existed.

“You may not like Sam George and say what you like about him. One thing remains as certain as the Northern Star – you cannot call him corrupt,” he said.

He added that his experience serving eight years on Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee had given him deep understanding of public financial management, making it unlikely for him to be involved in any financial misconduct.

“If you are looking for a scandal, check next door, not here,” he said, adding that his focus remained on transforming Ghana’s digital ecosystem and delivering long-term reforms.

Netizen questions Sam George's public posture

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a social commentator, Amaro Shakur, had criticised Communications Minister Sam George over what he describes as an arrogant public posture.

According to him, the minister’s alleged arrogant public posture has led to growing criticism, especially on social media.

He advised Sam George to reflect on his conduct, maintain humility in leadership and learn from past political experiences.

Source: YEN.com.gh