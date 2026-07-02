High Court Dismisses No-Case Submission in Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi's Sky Train Trial

The High Court dismissed a no-case submission by former GIIF CEO Solomon Asamoah and former GIIF Board Chairman Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi

The two accused men argued the prosecution had not presented sufficient evidence against them

The case centres on a US$2 million payment made by GIIF in 2019 for an equity stake in a company linked to the proposed Accra Sky Train project

Ghana's High Court has dismissed a no-case submission filed by former Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) Chief Executive Officer Solomon Asamoah and former GIIF Board Chairman Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, ordering them to open their defence in the ongoing Sky Train trial.

The Deputy Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Justice Srem-Sai, announced the development in a Facebook post on Thursday, July 2, disclosing that the court found the prosecution had presented sufficient evidence for the case to proceed.

High Court dismisses the no-case submission in the Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi's Sky Train trial. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Court rejects Prof Ameyaw-Akumfi's no-case arguments

Both accused persons had argued before the court that the prosecution failed to establish adequate grounds for them to be required to answer the charges. The court disagreed.

"A while ago, the High Court dismissed the submissions of the two Accused Persons in the case of The Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Prof Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi," Justice Srem-Sai wrote..

"The two gentlemen made a submission that the Republic has not provided enough evidence to the Court. The Court has since directed them to open their defence and give reasons why they should not be convicted for causing US$2 million loss to the nation," he added.

What the Sky Train case Is about

The case, officially titled Republic v Solomon Asamoah & Another and commonly referred to as the Sky Train case, stems from a US$2 million payment made by GIIF in 2019.

Prosecutors allege the funds were used to acquire an equity stake in a project development company connected to a proposed Accra Sky Train project, and that the payment was authorised without the required board approval.

The prosecution further contends that the rail transport project never came to fruition, resulting in a financial loss to the state and the dissipation of public funds.

With the no-case submission dismissed, the court has formally concluded that enough evidence exists to require Asamoah and Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi to respond to the allegations against them.

Srem-Sai praises prosecution team

Justice Srem-Sai also used the announcement to acknowledge the work of those involved in building the state's case.

"Gratitude to our team of State Attorneys and BNI investigators who have worked tirelessly in the past months to make this possible," he stated, referencing staff from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly known as the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

The trial is now set to continue with the defence stage, during which Asamoah and Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi will have the opportunity to challenge the prosecution's allegations.

Read Justice Srem-Sai's Facebook post below:

Supreme Court dismisses Torkornoo's removal cases

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a seven-member Supreme Court panel unanimously dismissed consolidated suits challenging former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's removal.

The suits were filed by Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah, private citizen Theodore Atta Quartey, Torkornoo herself, and a civil society organization.

The ECOWAS Court of Justice had also dismissed all claims filed by Torkornoo against Ghana on June 24, 2026, exhausting all legal avenues.

Source: YEN.com.gh