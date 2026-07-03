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The Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather forecast for July 3, warning of spreading thunderstorms across northern Ghana

Thunderstorms, already affecting parts of the north, are expected to extend into the transition and middle sectors of the country

Coastal and nearby inland areas will see a mix of sun and cloud before rain and thunderstorms later in the afternoon and evening

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued an afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 3, 2026, warning that thunderstorms are already underway in parts of northern Ghana and will spread further across the country.

According to GMet, the storms currently affecting the northern sector are expected to push into the transition and middle zones as the day progresses.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms this afternoon, July 3, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Residents in northern Ghana, as well as those in transitional and middle-belt areas, should prepare for thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall.

The agency indicated that conditions in these zones were deteriorating and advised the public to remain weather-aware throughout the day.

GMet urged people to factor the forecast into plans for outdoor activities, particularly in regions already experiencing the weather system.

GMet predicts mixed conditions for coastal regions

Along the coast and in nearby inland areas, conditions will be different in the short term.

GMet forecast a combination of sunshine and cloud cover during the earlier part of the afternoon, with thunderstorms or rain expected to develop by later in the day and into the evening.

Residents in Accra and other coastal communities should therefore not be misled by brighter morning conditions, as deteriorating weather is anticipated before nightfall.

The agency advised all Ghanaians to stay informed and adjust outdoor plans accordingly as the storm system moves through the country.

Read the weather update for July 3, 2026, from GMet on X below:

NADMO shares breakdown of flood devastation

YEN.com.gh also reported that NADMO had confirmed more deaths in the flooding that struck seven regions on June 29, 2026.

Over 45% of the deaths occurred in the capital of Accra, with officials warning the figure could rise as missing persons are verified.

The floods displaced 89,736 people nationwide, with Greater Accra recording the highest number of affected citizens by the flooding.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh