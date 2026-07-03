NADMO confirmed more deaths in the flooding that struck seven regions across Ghana on June 29, 2026

Over 45% of the deaths occurred in Accra, with officials warning the figure could rise as missing persons are verified

The floods displaced 89,736 people nationwide, with Greater Accra recording the highest number at 54,712 affected persons

Ghana's nationwide death toll from the floods that swept across seven regions on Monday, June 29, has climbed to 34, with authorities cautioning that the figure may rise further as search and recovery efforts continue.

Richard Amo Yartey, Director of Inspectorate at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), said 12 of the confirmed fatalities were recorded in Accra.

Death Toll From June 29 Flooding Rises, NADMO Shares Breakdown of Devastation by Region

Source: Facebook

Yartey told 3News officials are still working to account for persons reported missing, and that the final count depends on the outcome of ongoing verification.

"The death toll in Accra is 12, across the country, it is 34, but it could go up. If we did the matching and realised that some of the people missing have been found dead, then the death toll will increase, and those listed as missing will reduce," he said.

He added that relief distribution is underway across all affected areas.

"As I speak to you now, the warehouse is busy moving supplies to the distressed. Relief is across the country, we are going to send relief everywhere."

Almost 90,000 people displaced by June 29 flooding

A total of 89,736 people were displaced by the flooding, with Greater Accra bearing the heaviest burden at 54,712 affected residents. The Central Region followed with 21,882 displaced persons.

The Volta Region recorded 8,534 displaced individuals, while the Ashanti Region saw 1,461 people rendered homeless.

Western North had 937 displaced persons, and the Western Region recorded 2,020 victims. The Eastern Region posted the lowest figure, with 190 persons affected in Abuakwa South.

NADMO said its teams remain deployed across the country to retrieve missing persons and ensure that relief supplies reach all communities impacted by the disaster.

About the June 29 flooding

At least 13 people were confirmed dead in Accra following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered widespread flooding across Ghana's capital, with the Ghana National Fire Service warning that the death toll is likely to climb as recovery operations continue.

The downpours inundated large parts of the city, with low-lying communities bearing the brunt of the damage.

Preliminary data from the government indicated that approximately 140 millimetres of rain fell on Accra.

Footage shared across social media showed residential properties and vehicles swallowed by floodwaters, with a number of structures reported to have collapsed entirely.

Ghana has been reeling from flooding and downpours in the month of July. Credit: NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

Although water levels in many parts of the city began to recede as Monday progressed, officials cautioned that the situation remained volatile and that fresh rainfall could reverse the gains made during the recovery effort.

Another child found dead following June 29 flooding

YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy was found dead inside a commercial minibus, commonly known as a trotro, after the vehicle was discovered lodged in a gutter in Alajo, Accra, following Monday's devastating flooding.

The minibus came to light on July 1, once floodwaters in the area began to subside.

Source: YEN.com.gh