Southern Ghana will wake up to light rain and drizzle along the coast from Aflao to Takoradi this morning

Mist and fog will reduce visibility across the middle belt, including Kumasi and Koforidua, during the early hours

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are forecast to sweep across most of Ghana during the afternoon and evening

Most parts of Ghana are expected to experience wet and overcast conditions throughout July 3, with rain arriving early in the south before thunderstorms spread across the country later in the day.

Coastal communities stretching from Aflao in the east to Takoradi in the west will begin the morning under light rain and drizzle.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecasts rain and thunderstorms for most parts of the country. Credit: SIA KAMBOU

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Inland, the middle belt, including Kumasi and Koforidua, will contend with patches of mist and fog during the early hours, conditions likely to significantly reduce visibility in forested and hilly terrain.

In an update on X, motorists and travellers in those areas were advised to exercise caution on the roads.

Northern Ghana will start the day on a drier note, with mostly cloudy skies over Tamale and Wa. However, Bolgatanga and Nalerigu have a higher chance of rain even in the morning, meaning residents in the Upper East region should prepare for wet weather early.

Conditions are forecast to deteriorate across the country as the day progresses.

Thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected to develop over much of Ghana during the afternoon and into the evening, affecting both urban and rural areas.

A rainstorm system pushing in from Nigeria is also anticipated to bring additional rainfall to northern Ghana and the transition zones later in the day, which could intensify the evening's wet weather in those areas.

Residents across all regions are encouraged to secure loose items, avoid low-lying and flood-prone areas during the afternoon, and monitor local weather updates throughout the day.

About the June 29 flooding

Ghana is currently reckoning with the extreme flooding from June 29, which devastated several urban areas in the south.

At least 13 people were confirmed dead in Accra following heavy overnight rainfall that triggered widespread flooding across Ghana's capital, with the Ghana National Fire Service warning that the death toll is likely to climb as recovery operations continue.

The downpours inundated large parts of the city, with low-lying communities bearing the brunt of the damage.

Preliminary data from the government indicated that approximately 140 millimetres of rain fell on Accra.

Footage shared across social media showed residential properties and vehicles swallowed by floodwaters, with a number of structures reported to have collapsed entirely.

Authorities moved quickly to issue public safety guidance, urging Accra residents to remain indoors or relocate to higher ground. The warning followed an alert from Ghana's meteorological agency that conditions were unlikely to improve in the short term, citing a significant storm system tracking in from the east.

Ghana has been reeling from flooding and downpours in the month of July. Credit: NADMO Ghana

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Although water levels in many parts of the city began to recede as Monday progressed, officials cautioned that the situation remained volatile and that fresh rainfall could reverse the gains made during the recovery effort.

Another child found dead following June 29 flooding

YEN.com.gh reported that a young boy was found dead inside a commercial minibus, commonly known as a trotro, after the vehicle was discovered lodged in a gutter in Alajo, Accra, following Monday's devastating flooding.

The minibus came to light on July 1, once floodwaters in the area began to subside.

Source: YEN.com.gh